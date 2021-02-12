Distractions Issue Vol. VII

Distractions are back! Email theironwarrior@gmail.com to be added to the distractions newsletter mailing list.
The Funny Bits
Please enjoy these Valentine’s cards courtesy of The Iron Warrior.
Movie Recommendations
- To feel sappy: Dear John
- To take your mind off Valentine’s Day: John Wick
- Cheesy movie: The Kissing Booth
- Horror movie: Cats
- Underrated: Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Crossword
Theme: Valentine’s Day
|ACROSS
|1: US Tax Organization
|4: Dwelling
|9: Reddit has made this very volatile as of late
|12: Dairy milk alternative
|13: This tea high in vitamin C
|14: Slang for a really close friend – by xxxtentacion
|15: Silent language
|16: Rom-com starring Kumail Nanjiani
|19: Money made
|22: Winter precipitation
|23: UW is beyond these
|24: Group, used commonly in baking
|28: To feel rejoice
|29: Economist known for “An Essay on the Principle of Population”
|31: Prefix for British Boats
|33: Beatles song, B-side of “And I Love Her”
|34: UW research group founded in 1971 by Dr. Fritz
|35: Organization representing Toronto Lawyers
|38: Grandma
|39: Answer to AITA, negative
|40: Not a certain kind of butterfly
|42: 1946 film starring Alan Ladd
|43: Sweet this for an enemy
|44: Love organ
|48: Alternative to a trick
|49: To bring out
|50: Former name of Thailand
|53: Can be read
|56: February 14th day
|60: Human reincarnation of Kid Buu from Dragon Ball, alternate spelling
|61: Merged with NFL in 1970
|62: Tennis tournaments
|63: Eggs
|64: Amyl
|65: Capital of Yemen
|66: Lock and __
|DOWN
|1: River from Eiskarlspitze to the Danube
|2: Valentine’s Day flowers
|3: 2020 romance film starring Tessa Thompson
|4: Real
|5: Command
|6: ___ to Joy
|7: Gestures to bend head into the crook of the elbow
|8: Screenwriter __ Cardillo of “Isn’t It Romantic”
|9: video input
|10: See 17 down, but in Lord of the Rings
|11: Large round curved pan
|17: Medieval creature
|18: An auxiliary arm of the South African Defense Force from 1977 to 1989
|20: Organization offering free courses created by Harvard and MIT
|21: Band of the krautrock movement
|25: Romance movie starring Rach McAdams
|26: Unusual social groups with unusual beliefs
|27: Type of steel with carbon content between 0.05% and 0.25%
|29: Not max
|30: Polynesian aitu, AKA Tokelau
|31: Love shape
|32: Reluctant spender
|35: Hero of the beloved Belgian comic
|36: To be delayed
|37: Beer
|41: Stop
|44: 2004 song by My Chemical Romance
|45: Formerly Vodena, a Greek city
|46: Month after Jul.
|47: Timeshare company
|51: French IT company
|52: Sponsor of the Annual Midwest Book Awards
|54: True
|55: Online store
|56: Large vehicle, called mini
|57: Naval prefix meaning near the stern
|58: Commune in Southern France in Pyrenees-Orientales department
|59: The ability to be able to control one’s aura from Hunter X Hunter
Answers to Crossword from Distractions Vol. VI
Answers to Crossword from Distractions Vol. VI
Horoscopes – Valentine’s Edition
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
Someone who you’ve been interested in will slide into your dms, but you’ll be so busy watching Netflix, you won’t notice.
Pisces (February 20 – March 20)
Sorry. You’re going to have a boring year this year. Cue the rom-com marathon!
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
Great success in the romantic sphere awaits you. It’s okay. Someone will start to love the way you chew with your mouth open.
Taurus (April 21 – May 20)
You left the oven on after baking your Valentine’s Day goodies. Turn that off before you start a fire.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
Swipe right on the first person you see today. It’ll be the best decision of the year.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
Swipe left on the first person you see today. It’ll be the best decision of the year.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Your Aphrodite match will be the love of your life. Well, at least for the first month. Then, you’ll change your mind.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
The Office. S5: E18 18:16-18:18
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Get the booze. It’s going to be a rough one.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)
Don’t eat the chocolate strawberries.
Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)
Eat the chocolate strawberries.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Under no circumstances should you buy roses today.
Word Search
Notes
Contributors
Editor – Ratan Varghese, Kirsten Ehlers
Writers – Kirsten Ehlers, Rabiya Majeed, Michelle Watson
