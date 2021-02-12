Distractions Issue Vol. VII

Distractions are back! Email theironwarrior@gmail.com to be added to the distractions newsletter mailing list.

The Funny Bits

Please enjoy these Valentine’s cards courtesy of The Iron Warrior.



Movie Recommendations

To feel sappy: Dear John

To take your mind off Valentine’s Day: John Wick

Cheesy movie: The Kissing Booth

Horror movie: Cats

Underrated: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Crossword

Theme: Valentine’s Day

ACROSS 1: US Tax Organization 4: Dwelling 9: Reddit has made this very volatile as of late 12: Dairy milk alternative 13: This tea high in vitamin C 14: Slang for a really close friend – by xxxtentacion 15: Silent language 16: Rom-com starring Kumail Nanjiani 19: Money made 22: Winter precipitation 23: UW is beyond these 24: Group, used commonly in baking 28: To feel rejoice 29: Economist known for “An Essay on the Principle of Population” 31: Prefix for British Boats 33: Beatles song, B-side of “And I Love Her” 34: UW research group founded in 1971 by Dr. Fritz 35: Organization representing Toronto Lawyers 38: Grandma 39: Answer to AITA, negative 40: Not a certain kind of butterfly 42: 1946 film starring Alan Ladd 43: Sweet this for an enemy 44: Love organ 48: Alternative to a trick 49: To bring out 50: Former name of Thailand 53: Can be read 56: February 14th day 60: Human reincarnation of Kid Buu from Dragon Ball, alternate spelling 61: Merged with NFL in 1970 62: Tennis tournaments 63: Eggs 64: Amyl 65: Capital of Yemen 66: Lock and __

DOWN 1: River from Eiskarlspitze to the Danube 2: Valentine’s Day flowers 3: 2020 romance film starring Tessa Thompson 4: Real 5: Command 6: ___ to Joy 7: Gestures to bend head into the crook of the elbow 8: Screenwriter __ Cardillo of “Isn’t It Romantic” 9: video input 10: See 17 down, but in Lord of the Rings 11: Large round curved pan 17: Medieval creature 18: An auxiliary arm of the South African Defense Force from 1977 to 1989 20: Organization offering free courses created by Harvard and MIT 21: Band of the krautrock movement 25: Romance movie starring Rach McAdams 26: Unusual social groups with unusual beliefs 27: Type of steel with carbon content between 0.05% and 0.25% 29: Not max 30: Polynesian aitu, AKA Tokelau 31: Love shape 32: Reluctant spender 35: Hero of the beloved Belgian comic 36: To be delayed 37: Beer 41: Stop 44: 2004 song by My Chemical Romance 45: Formerly Vodena, a Greek city 46: Month after Jul. 47: Timeshare company 51: French IT company 52: Sponsor of the Annual Midwest Book Awards 54: True 55: Online store 56: Large vehicle, called mini 57: Naval prefix meaning near the stern 58: Commune in Southern France in Pyrenees-Orientales department 59: The ability to be able to control one’s aura from Hunter X Hunter

Answers to Crossword from Distractions Vol. VI

Check it out at: http://iwarrior.uwaterloo.ca/2021/02/01/50006/distractions-issue-vol-vi/

Horoscopes – Valentine’s Edition

Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)

Someone who you’ve been interested in will slide into your dms, but you’ll be so busy watching Netflix, you won’t notice.

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

Sorry. You’re going to have a boring year this year. Cue the rom-com marathon!

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Great success in the romantic sphere awaits you. It’s okay. Someone will start to love the way you chew with your mouth open.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

You left the oven on after baking your Valentine’s Day goodies. Turn that off before you start a fire.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Swipe right on the first person you see today. It’ll be the best decision of the year.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Swipe left on the first person you see today. It’ll be the best decision of the year.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Your Aphrodite match will be the love of your life. Well, at least for the first month. Then, you’ll change your mind.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Office. S5: E18 18:16-18:18

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Get the booze. It’s going to be a rough one.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Don’t eat the chocolate strawberries.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Eat the chocolate strawberries.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Under no circumstances should you buy roses today.

Word Search

Notes

Contributors

Editor – Ratan Varghese, Kirsten Ehlers

Writers – Kirsten Ehlers, Rabiya Majeed, Michelle Watson