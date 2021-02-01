Distractions Issue Vol. VI

Distractions are back! Email theironwarrior@gmail.com to be added to the distractions newsletter mailing list.
The Funny Bits
Crossword
Theme: Books
|ACROSS
|1: A type of realism in Life of Pi
|6: Distinct from its surrounding be it water or tissue
|11: One of Britain’s most prolific authors, you may know her as Catherine Marchant
|14: DJ Casper’s slide
|16: Department at a workplace in charge of all the money
|17: Concealed
|18: Audio track of low pitched sounds
|19: Origin of 1918 pandemic
|21: How you might pay for a book in Latvia
|23: Poisonous evergreen native to western, central and southern Europe
|24: Proposed by a vector, an alternative term to describe their gender identity
|25: Japanese horror mangaka
|26: What Dante and Dan Brown have in common
|30: Most common word
|31: How small business are selling goods these days
|32: According to Steinbeck, east of here
|35: UK publications aimed at education professionals
|36: Camera product
|37: Royal domain
|39: Not standing
|40: Let it
|43: Ice Cube’s first name
|44: What fans called One Tree Hill
|45: Catch the 202 at Phillip and University
|47: Quick name a three letter word
|48: ellipse
|49: Also row echelon form
|52: Not old
|53: Jeans
|55: Rule to maintain Wikipedia pages
|56: I hope you swipe right
|59: 2000 Christopher Nolan film
|62: Garden animal, plural
|63: No you can’t
|64: Surname of Sherlock Holmes author
|65: Tiny tube to open a blocked passageway
|DOWN
|1: Hero of Back to the Future
|2: Eva of Leinster
|3: Margaret Mitchell civil war novel
|4: German lab equipment company
|5: Folk rock supergroup prior to Neil Young’s entry
|6: From “The Legend of Sleep Hollow”
|7: A metallic shimmer
|8: Member of Young Avengers: Iron
|9: Early childhood development
|10: English translation of the French classic
|12: Governing body of cycling in Ontario
|13: Opposite of always
|15: Something absolutely despised by someone
|20: Obsolete spelling of a place to stay for the night
|22: In this rhyme, the piggy’s are actually
|27: Singer known for her albums Saturn and For All We Know
|28: If the shoe
|29: Tesla CEO
|31: Descriptive phrase of a person
|33: Greek cupid
|34: A bird’s home
|38: Finnish hockey player, member of the Carolina Hurricanes
|39: Fans of Castlevania have nicknamed this 1997 PlayStation game this
|41: The Queen’s side of the nickel
|42: Anthony Rivas
|46: Covered in slippery substance
|48: Author of “Island of the Blue Dolphins”
|50: Settlers of this board game
|51: Remarque’s novel “All Quiet on the Western ___”
|54: Michie ___, Canadian rapper and actress
|57: Glassblower from season 2 of blown away
|58: inspired to do this after looking at Pinterest
|60: Massena International Airport
|61: The step before engineer
Photo Gallery
Photo credit to Ella Walsh
Horoscopes
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
Love awaits at Route 401 exit 435, but you need to be quick or you’ll miss it.
Pisces (February 20 – March 20)
At some point this week, you will be hit with an overwhelming urge to watch the hit 2013 film Turbo, starring Ryan Reynolds in the role of the eponymous protagonist, a small snail with big dreams.
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
Dream big. More specifically, dream of the boulder with a diameter of about 10 meters before it becomes a very immediate reality later this week.
Taurus (April 21 – May 20)
Nothing of note will happen to you this week, but you just WAIT until next week. You’re in for a hell of a ride, kid.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
This week, you will come to find that humans and spiders are really not all that different.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. So too, you will find, is the head that becomes fully encased in lead.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
The powerful scroll that will come into your possession this week is written in Sumerian, not Latin. To think otherwise would be a costly mistake, so remember that.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Be wary of tennis balls this week. They’re not particularly dangerous or anything but like be wary anyways.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
The stars are tired of doing all the work in this relationship and will only give you a prediction once you sacrifice a lamb like everyone else does, you selfish jerk.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)
You’re going to want to watch The Revenant and take some notes while you’re at it.
Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)
Keep your head held high, no matter how long it takes for someone to find you struggling in that river.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Don’t meet your idols, especially if your idols are hungry sharks.
Sudoku
Notes
Contributors
Editor – Ratan Varghese, Kirsten Ehlers
Writers – Kirsten Ehlers, Ella Walsh, Sam Suys
