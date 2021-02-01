Distractions Issue Vol. VI

Distractions are back! Email theironwarrior@gmail.com to be added to the distractions newsletter mailing list.

The Funny Bits

Crossword

Theme: Books

ACROSS 1: A type of realism in Life of Pi 6: Distinct from its surrounding be it water or tissue 11: One of Britain’s most prolific authors, you may know her as Catherine Marchant 14: DJ Casper’s slide 16: Department at a workplace in charge of all the money 17: Concealed 18: Audio track of low pitched sounds 19: Origin of 1918 pandemic 21: How you might pay for a book in Latvia 23: Poisonous evergreen native to western, central and southern Europe 24: Proposed by a vector, an alternative term to describe their gender identity 25: Japanese horror mangaka 26: What Dante and Dan Brown have in common 30: Most common word 31: How small business are selling goods these days 32: According to Steinbeck, east of here 35: UK publications aimed at education professionals 36: Camera product 37: Royal domain 39: Not standing 40: Let it 43: Ice Cube’s first name 44: What fans called One Tree Hill 45: Catch the 202 at Phillip and University 47: Quick name a three letter word 48: ellipse 49: Also row echelon form 52: Not old 53: Jeans 55: Rule to maintain Wikipedia pages 56: I hope you swipe right 59: 2000 Christopher Nolan film 62: Garden animal, plural 63: No you can’t 64: Surname of Sherlock Holmes author 65: Tiny tube to open a blocked passageway

DOWN 1: Hero of Back to the Future 2: Eva of Leinster 3: Margaret Mitchell civil war novel 4: German lab equipment company 5: Folk rock supergroup prior to Neil Young’s entry 6: From “The Legend of Sleep Hollow” 7: A metallic shimmer 8: Member of Young Avengers: Iron 9: Early childhood development 10: English translation of the French classic 12: Governing body of cycling in Ontario 13: Opposite of always 15: Something absolutely despised by someone 20: Obsolete spelling of a place to stay for the night 22: In this rhyme, the piggy’s are actually 27: Singer known for her albums Saturn and For All We Know 28: If the shoe 29: Tesla CEO 31: Descriptive phrase of a person 33: Greek cupid 34: A bird’s home 38: Finnish hockey player, member of the Carolina Hurricanes 39: Fans of Castlevania have nicknamed this 1997 PlayStation game this 41: The Queen’s side of the nickel 42: Anthony Rivas 46: Covered in slippery substance 48: Author of “Island of the Blue Dolphins” 50: Settlers of this board game 51: Remarque’s novel “All Quiet on the Western ___” 54: Michie ___, Canadian rapper and actress 57: Glassblower from season 2 of blown away 58: inspired to do this after looking at Pinterest 60: Massena International Airport 61: The step before engineer

Photo Gallery

Photo credit to Ella Walsh

Horoscopes

Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)

Love awaits at Route 401 exit 435, but you need to be quick or you’ll miss it.

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

At some point this week, you will be hit with an overwhelming urge to watch the hit 2013 film Turbo, starring Ryan Reynolds in the role of the eponymous protagonist, a small snail with big dreams.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Dream big. More specifically, dream of the boulder with a diameter of about 10 meters before it becomes a very immediate reality later this week.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20)

Nothing of note will happen to you this week, but you just WAIT until next week. You’re in for a hell of a ride, kid.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This week, you will come to find that humans and spiders are really not all that different.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. So too, you will find, is the head that becomes fully encased in lead.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The powerful scroll that will come into your possession this week is written in Sumerian, not Latin. To think otherwise would be a costly mistake, so remember that.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Be wary of tennis balls this week. They’re not particularly dangerous or anything but like be wary anyways.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The stars are tired of doing all the work in this relationship and will only give you a prediction once you sacrifice a lamb like everyone else does, you selfish jerk.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re going to want to watch The Revenant and take some notes while you’re at it.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Keep your head held high, no matter how long it takes for someone to find you struggling in that river.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Don’t meet your idols, especially if your idols are hungry sharks.

Sudoku

Notes

Contributors

Editor – Ratan Varghese, Kirsten Ehlers

Writers – Kirsten Ehlers, Ella Walsh, Sam Suys