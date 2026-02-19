2026 Olympics Roundup: In Memes

Now that the Olympics have wrapped up, it’s time for a roundup of the events to go along with the preview in our last issue. Rather than boring you with medal tables and results, here’s a humorous visual scrapbook of a few things that happened at the Olympics. Special thanks to my brother Adam for helping me out with some of these during Reading Week.

Disclaimer: I am not mentioning curling at all because I don’t think I could outdo any of the memes that were already posted. Boopgate had quite the moment. Also an honourable mention to the Swiss curling team’s baby.

If we’re looking for the most adorable medal celebration, the dad podium for the inaugural dual moguls event definitely wins. The undisputed moguls GOAT, Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury, won the event to go along with his silver in moguls singles, and was Canada’s first gold medal of the Olympics. Announcing afterwards that this would be his last competition, he leaves behind an incredible list of accolades, but retirement means he’ll get to spend more time with the little guy beside him in the medal celebration.

Big air skiing looks terrifying to me, but Megan Oldham put on quite a show to win gold along with her slopestyle bronze. I loved seeing all her teammates run out to her at the end in celebration. Elsewhere in skiing, Brendan MacKay had an insanely clutch final run in the halfpipe to force himself into the bronze position right at the end of the event, and had a similar celebration with his teammates when he reached the bottom.

I’m kidding, I could never choose between the two. Piper and Paul’s performance had me (and apparently a lot of others) tearing up. It was so beautiful, and I’m glad they finally got their Olympic medal. They looked like the happiest people on the podium even though they were in third.

There is no way that the fact that this event happened on Friday the 13th didn’t have anything to do with the results. That meme template is literally from the event and describes it perfectly. Shun Sato of Japan (left) couldn’t believe he had won the bronze, and I couldn’t believe what I had just watched. It’s been written about a ton already so I’ll spare the details, but shout out to Canada’s Stephen Gogolev for finishing 5th overall (and 2nd in the long program!) while being one of the few people to make it through their skate without falling.

The “Big 3” on the long track are still Olympic champions! Successfully defending their team pursuit title, they became the first team to win back-to-back golds since Germany in 2006 and 2010. Valérie Maltais of the team had quite the Olympics for her fifth and final games, with three medals and serving as co-flag bearer for the closing ceremonies. Elsewhere on the long track, I want to mention Ted-Jan Bloeman who, at 39, gave it his all in his final races before bidding farewell after the 10,000 m. I remember watching him win gold in that event in 2018 and wondering how anyone could possibly skate for that long…just finishing that race is an achievement in itself. And an honourable mention to Laurent Dubreil for finally medaling in his specialty race!

Short track speed skating is absolute chaos. People falling all over the place, people barely sneaking by each other, and it gets especially hectic in the relays when the skaters push their teammates during the exchanges. As for Canada’s medals on the short track, Steven Dubois upgraded his 500 m bronze from 2022 to gold and served as Canada’s second closing ceremonies flag bearer. Courtney Sarault also had quite the Olympics, with 4 medals in 5 events.

This kid has been on a tear. Every time he touched the puck we were reminded that he’s only 19 (thanks for making me feel old, commentators), but there’s a reason he’s on Team Canada. Ten points in the tournament, playing on Connor McDavid’s line, and being promoted to the top power play unit after Sidney Crosby went down with an injury. The first Olympics with NHL players since 2014 was super fun to watch (until the final game I will not speak of), I can’t believe we were robbed of this for twelve years.