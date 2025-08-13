A Message From HEADCOM

Listen up, Frosh!

You have a lot to learn and a short time to do it in, so pay attention. We are your HEADCOM. We control EdCom and OWeek. Make no mistake about it – you have one job this week: IMPRESS EDCOM. We cannot stress this enough to you.

EDCOM is the Education Committee. We are a special group of senior students hand-picked by the Dean of Engineering from the top 2% of each discipline. We are the best and the brightest Waterloo has to offer, meaning we are the best and the brightest, period. We also participate actively in the Engineering Society, WEEF, and in the many student teams you will learn about on Thursday. We are everywhere. We do everything. We know everything. We are the authority on everything in Waterloo Engineering. We are not easily impressed, and we are always watching.

We are the ones that will award you your hard hat when you earn it, meaning we are the ones who decide whether or not you are a plummer; a true Waterloo Engineering student. You will need to show your CREATIVITY, RESILIENCY, and DETERMINATION. Once you have your hard hats, we will be there to watch your ENGinuity during Junkyard Wars, and ScavEng. At the end of the week, we’ll decide the winning team based on everything you have accomplished.

Good luck, Frosh.

We’ll be watching…