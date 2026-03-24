Fashion for Change: Through the Pages

If you’re like me, the first month of any semester can feel overwhelming, as deadlines pile up and responsibilities start to blur together. But even in the midst of it all, some students on campus choose to channel that energy into creativity to spark meaningful change in the community around them.

Through ticket sales from their annual performance, Fashion for Change raises funds in support of the Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region, with all proceeds from the event donated in full. The organization operates two emergency shelters in Kitchener and Cambridge for women and children experiencing domestic violence, offering flexible, accessible services with no waitlist. Currently, only 60% of its funding comes from the government, with the remaining 40% supported through community fundraising efforts like this. Over the past 16 years, Fashion for Change has contributed more than $150,000 toward charitable causes.

On March 21, 2026, Fashion for Change presented their annual show, “Through the Pages,” a narrative-driven concept that guides audiences through a series of literary worlds brought to life through choreography, costume, and design.

Over the course of the two-hour performance, the club’s 200-plus members reimagined well-known works of fiction, closing with a powerful ensemble that had most audience members waiting to give a standing ovation.

Romeo and Juliet

The classical love story told since the 16th century was a perfect choice for the opening act. The pure white costume design by Bhoomika Narayana and the display of love in the choreography by Medha Jetly had me thinking of Romeo and Juliet as if I had never read it properly.

The Handmaid’s Tale

This was an outstanding spectacle. The costume design by Athena Nguyen featured striking white and red pieces that immediately captured the audience’s attention. Meanwhile, the choreography by Jessa Marr pushed physical limits, incorporating acrobatic sequences that would leave most people immobilized for weeks if attempted.

The Alchemist

Unlike any of the other performances, The Alchemist featured a bright costume design by Alex He and a ribbon dancing-esque choreography by Shannon Jeffries. The modeling portion of this theme stood out as one of the most unique of the night.

The Great Gatsby

This interpretation of the literary classic captured the glamour of the Roaring Twenties perfectly. Amazing flapper fashion designs from Anika Fejerpatakay, pearls and all. Not to mention a lively performance choreographed by Vidita Rastogi that filled the auditorium with joy!

The Crucible

Without a doubt, The Crucible was the best performance of the night. Bethel Eshetu’s costume design and Kimberly Gao’s choreography captured the eerie essence of the play written by Arthur Miller. The use of popular songs transitioning into the Attack on Titan theme “Vogel im Käfig,” followed by a chilling final screech, sent a shiver down my spine. I was captivated the entire time.

Upcycling

Costume designer Amy Li and her team stood out as the only group to forgo a dance component, relying solely on modelling to carry their performance. The avant-garde designs were bold and eye-catching, and each model demonstrated impressive control and presence on stage. How they stand so still between each other’s time in the spotlight is unknown to me.

The Odyssey Part 1

A classic depiction of Homer’s Odyssey, straight from the voyage-themed stage setting to the ancient Greek-inspired costume designs. Arthur Tsuda Dos Santos killed it and even included cool props like a bow and arrow that I was worried would be shot at the audience!

The Odyssey Part 2

A dynamic performance with a costume design that was very much Cyberpunk 2077 coded with more of a desert color scheme. However, I spent much of the performance thinking about what book it was related to…

Frankenstein

Daniella Cisorio created a choreography worthy of the gothic fiction novel. You could feel the darkness throughout the entire performance.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Arguably the best makeup work of the night. You could see the attention to detail even from the back row where I was sitting!

Dream

Not mentioned anywhere but in the program schedule, this group was one of mystery. They presented what I assumed to be a visual commentary on social justice through the ages and featured popular songs by Kendrick Lamar!

The Final Act

Designer Christina Yoon absolutely killed it (literally) with the angels who modelled for the closing act. Featuring a white and black angel and closing with a bloodied angel, it was a captivating runway performance. The final group performance had me constantly looking around because of how much was happening; pure electricity all around the stage.

As the final curtain fell, I could only think of one thing: This year, I may have attended Fashion for Change to write an article, but next year I’ll be going simply because of the spectacle they put on, and I plan on watching every second of it!