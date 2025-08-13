Welcome to “Once Upon an OWeek”!

Incoming first years – welcome to the University of Waterloo Engineering faculty! You are the class of 2030, an objectively good graduating year number, which can only mean you’ve got great things in store at Waterloo!

To kick it all off, get ready to be taken to a land far, far away for this Orientation Week with our theme “Once Upon An OWeek”. Whether you’ll be on Team Snow White, Smurfs or the Tooth Fairy, we’re so excited to see you at the start of September. Throughout OWeek, you’ll have the opportunity to meet other first-year students, get advice from upper-year students in your program and participate in a ton of fun activities, all meant to get you ready to join the UW Engineering Community. We are so happy to have you here!

In just a couple of weeks, you’ll be on campus earning your yellow hard hat, competing for colour team points and exploring what first-year has to offer. We’ll kick things off on Monday September 1st, with a full day of programming and continue through Tuesday before classes start on Wednesday, but the fun won’t stop there with events continuing until Saturday September 6th. There are plenty of surprises in store, and you can make the most of your time during OWeek by checking your calendar on Portal, which includes event descriptions for everything you can participate in!

With all the excitement of OWeek, it can be hard to believe that classes and co-op are just around the corner as well. It can be very overwhelming to start this new chapter and transition into University, but the upper-year volunteers at OWeek are all here to help you along the way. This is a time of big change, but also incredible opportunities! Be kind to yourselves and remember that no one expects you to have it all figured out. Through “Once Upon An OWeek”, we’ll kickoff the start of your fairytale University experience (hopefully minus the dragons and evil queens)… see you at the beginning of September!

~ SuperHuges Jack & Kate