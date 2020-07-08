Humour

Distractions Newsletter Volume 3

Posted by - on July 8, 2020

SpaceX Launches American Astronauts from U.S. Soil for the First Time in 9 Years

George Floyd: The Basics

Canada Loses Its Bid for UN Security Council Seat

The Funny Bits

How much work I do in a school term

Crossword

Theme: Mini

Across
1: Indigenous people of the central Andes
6: Acronym for Temporary duty (military)
7: Acronym for International Business Machines Corporation
8: German word for traffic lights
10: French word for small
13: Presses through a sieve
15: Three letters that are no longer in your @uwaterloo.ca email
16: Relating to mountains (prefix)
17: Cloudless and bright
Down
1: “Let’s call ___ day”
2: A protocol meant to transport data between network attached storage devices and backup devices
3: A large genus of about 700 species of sedges, distributed throughout all continents in both tropical and temperate regions
4: High-tech valley
5: Angst-filled music genre
9: Acronym for extraterrestrial intelligence.
11: Arctic-to-Antarctica migrating bird
12: “Just a ___ bit”
14: Vegan staple

Answers to Lord of the Rings Crossword in Distractions Issue Vol. II

Photo Gallery

Photo credit to Sheng Fang

Riddles

  1. What has cities, but no houses; forests, but no trees; and water, but no fish?
  2. Alive without breath, As cold as death; Never thirsty, ever drinking, All in mail never clinking. What am I?
  3. I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?

Sudoku

Answers to Sudoku in Distractions Issue Vol. II

Notes

Contributors

Editor – Ratan Varghese

Writers – Kirsten Ehlers, Akanksha Joshi, Rabiya Majeed, Sheng Fang

