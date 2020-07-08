Distractions Newsletter Volume 3

The Funny Bits
How much work I do in a school term
Crossword
Theme: Mini
|Across
|1: Indigenous people of the central Andes
|6: Acronym for Temporary duty (military)
|7: Acronym for International Business Machines Corporation
|8: German word for traffic lights
|10: French word for small
|13: Presses through a sieve
|15: Three letters that are no longer in your @uwaterloo.ca email
|16: Relating to mountains (prefix)
|17: Cloudless and bright
|Down
|1: “Let’s call ___ day”
|2: A protocol meant to transport data between network attached storage devices and backup devices
|3: A large genus of about 700 species of sedges, distributed throughout all continents in both tropical and temperate regions
|4: High-tech valley
|5: Angst-filled music genre
|9: Acronym for extraterrestrial intelligence.
|11: Arctic-to-Antarctica migrating bird
|12: “Just a ___ bit”
|14: Vegan staple
Photo Gallery
Photo credit to Sheng Fang
Riddles
- What has cities, but no houses; forests, but no trees; and water, but no fish?
- Alive without breath, As cold as death; Never thirsty, ever drinking, All in mail never clinking. What am I?
- I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?
Answers in Distractions Issue 4
Sudoku
Contributors
Editor – Ratan Varghese
Writers – Kirsten Ehlers, Akanksha Joshi, Rabiya Majeed, Sheng Fang
