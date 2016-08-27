Meet Your Colour Groups!

Orientation Huges - (Red Hard-Hat People)

LIGHT RED – Marvel

The world is at war, and we are in desperate need of its heroes. You have been chosen to join the ranks of Earth’s mightiest heroes, the Light Red Avengers. Join us on our perilous journey as we fight to protect our world from unknown enemies. We will be facing dangerous missions, scavenging for lost treasures and earning our battle armor through grueling challenges. As you venture into unknown territory, bonds will be formed, battles will be waged, and from the ashes we will emerge victorious!

You will not be alone, as you will be joining forces with your fellow heroes and leaders, who will be guiding you through this war every step of the way. If you choose to accept this mission, remember to grab your hammers, shields, arrows and tools, and be prepared to smash through every obstacle with creativity, dexterity and integrity.

DARK RED – Star Wars

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the University of Waterloo said “Let there be only ONE superior engineering orientation group, and let that group be DARK RED” (cue Chewbacca noises). In case you haven’t guessed yet, the Dark Red theme is STAR WARS!!!! Pull out your light sabers and get ready to battle the other groups in a series of awesome games, competition, and events in the WAR OF THE WORLDS. This week is going to be a blast, and all the hard work going into it is so that all of you can become acquainted with each other and the University. First Years, WE ARE YOUR LEADERS.

LIGHT ORANGE – Transformers

The mystical bond between man and machine is more than meets the eye. Autobots, a heroic Cybertronian race disguised as everyday machines, have protected the human race from the evil Decepticons for many years. But now comes a war far greater than the ancient struggle between two classes of robots. Enemies of all kinds, from different worlds, have flooded the earth, threatening our home. The University of Waterloo has selected you, the engineers, beings who truly understand machines, to collaborate with these robots in disguise to defeat the masses of foes and save our planet from further danger. With your wits, courage, and strength, you will fight against strong enemies, create tight bonds with your peers, and learn the true values of an engineer. Brace yourselves to work hard and play hard. AUTOBOTS ASSEMBLE!!

DARK ORANGE – Dr. Seuss

Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away! From there to here, from here to there, funny things are everywhere. Come join us in Waterlooville where all of us Dorange live! But beware of the Grinch, for he does not forgive! Oh the places we’ll go! There is fun to be done! There are points to be scored. There are games to be won. And the magical things we can do with that ball will make us the winning-est winner of all.

LIGHT YELLOW – Lego

Light yellow, LEGO, more stuff. Your imagination is the only limit! As engineers, you can create whole worlds out of little plastic bricks. You can create structures in the colours of all groups, but the little yellow people reign supreme. No one will dare to step on us!

DARK YELLOW – Toy Story

There’s a snake in my boot …

Are you ready to join us as Dark Yellow, also known as Dellow, representing Toy Story for orientation week?? We’ll have Woody, Buzz, Bullseye, and the gang to show our spirit for this Disney classic. Orientation week is a time where you make friends, learn new things, and even if you don’t make friends, in the wise words of Randy Newman “you’ve got a friend in (us)”, but let’s be honest we’ll all make many friends during Orientation week, no need to worry.

Get excited for the 2016 Engineering Orientation’s WAR OF THE WORLDS! Bring your best cheers, energy, and TO INFINITY AND BEYOND!!! See you soon!

LIGHT GREEN – Land Before Time

65 milllion years ago, dinosaurs roamed the earth. Fearsome beasts, the likes of which nobody has ever seen since their mass extinction. Littlefoot the apatosaurus, Cera the triceratops, and Ducky the saurolophus, yep yep yep! Petrie the pterodactyl, Spike the stegosaurus, and Chomper the tyrannosaurus. Follow them in their adventures through the land before time! Our theme is based around these cartoon characters, their dino-shenanigans, and all things dinosaur! Rawr.

DARK GREEN – Middle Earth

In the land of Middle-Earth, legends tell of the dark lord Sauron, and the one ring that would give him power to enslave the world. Lost for centuries it has been sought by many, and has now found its way into the hands of our brave team. The ring must be destroyed! My precious engineers, we need your help to complete this quest. The Dark Green Engineers – the fellowship of iron rings! Elves, dwarfs, hobbits, and wizards, together we will conquer the many challengers who may seek to steal our ring and earn our rightful place as the heroes of Middle-Earth! Adventure awaits…..so out of the Shire we go!

LIGHT BLUE – Under the Sea

In the beginning, the world was nothing but a vast sea. Life as we know it originated in the depths of the ocean, giving birth to the most beautiful and fantastic creatures. These creatures eventually came together and conveniently decided to form a team for Orientation Week 2016.

Life is much better, down where it’s wetter! Join us on Light Blue as we emerge from Under the Sea and journey through O-week together! Our leaders may seem a bit fishy, but we promise they are awesome, hyped, and ready to make a splash! Water you waiting for??

WATER WATER WATER! BLUE BLUE BLUE!

DARK BLUE – Avatar

Welcome, friend, to Pandora. We live in peace, in the fruitful lands provided to us by mother Eywa. Our purpose is harmony, love, and tranquility. Within the shade of Hometree, no harm will come to you. The soul of the entire world rests here, spreading out through the forests and oceans, skies and planes. Join us; learn to tame the fearsome Ikran and journey to mysterious floating landmasses around the Tree of Souls. You will undoubtedly make many friends, and earn stories you can cherish forever. But before we depart, know this: if you come in anger, anger shall be our response. The whole world shall rise up against you, from the smallest bee to the most fearsome beast. And we shall rise up, the mighty Na’vi. Seek not to oppress us, or you will find that our bite is fierce. We shall not tolerate any disrespect of our Hometree, of our native land. But if your heart is noble and true, you have nothing to fear. This is the most complex, three-dimensional, high-resolution world in the entire universe.

LIGHT PURPLE – Harry Potter

Dear First-Year Student,

We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at the University of Waterloo. Please find enclosed a list of all necessary books and equipment. You’ll also be pleased to find magic, spells, friends, and engineering magic on the approaching horizon.

We await your owl by no later than August 31, 2016.

DARK PURPLE – Alice in Wonderland

Fall down our rabbit hole this coming Orientation Week, and enter our Dark Purple Wonderland. There are many weird and wonderful creatures in our crazy world, like the Mech Hare, the ChEshire Cat, a Tweedle or two, the Capaci-pillar and the dangerous Hackerwocky. Try to avoid the infamous Queen of Hearts as you navigate through the twists and turns of Orientation Week with the help of the native creatures in our world, the Dark Purple Bigs and Huges. Remember, we’re all mad here, but only the best people are. All of Wonderland cannot wait to see your muchness this September for Orientation Week 2016!

Do you know why a raven is like a writing desk? No? We haven’t the slightest idea either.

LIGHT BROWN – Game of Thrones

Welcome to the land of Westeros, first years! Get ready for a week of challenges, enginuity and fun as we, the House of Light Brown, take on the War of the Worlds. As knights in the House of Light Brown, we will fight against the other colour groups to win competitions and come out on top. Light Brown’s theme is Game of Thrones, but if you don’t know anything about Game of Thrones don’t worry! And if you do – awesome! As upcoming engineering students, you may feel you know nothing, but don’t worry! We have a group of enthusiastic leaders to lead you through the week, and we will answer all of your questions about the journey you have embarked.

“So don’t fight for the King, don’t fight for the other Great Houses, fight for yourselves! Defend your city! Those are brave men knocking on our door… let’s go beat them!”

DARK BROWN – Indiana Jones

Come on, all of you archaeologists, and come along with us. We have been hired by the famous archaeologist Indiana Jones to help him on one of his expeditions. He just got back from the stopping the Ark of the Covenant from falling into the hands of evil, and is now looking to return for an idol. We will need to find a way navigate the battlefield, so we can return this idol to its shrine, and stop this war of the worlds! Get ready to put your engineering skills to the test as we prepare for this adventure!

LIGHT PINK – Smash Bros.

Falcoooooooonnn… PUUUUUUUUUNCH!!! Join us, the Light Pink team, as we smash our way to victory as the Super Smash Bros! Whether you’re a Mario, a Link, or a Marth fan, prepare yourself to do battle on all of UWaterloo’s stages, from the RCH dungeon, to the green fields of V1, to the CPH battleground. Together, we shall use all of our special attacks to conquer the trials that await us during Orientation Week! And trials there will be – before you can be accepted into Waterloo Engineering, you’ll need to prove that you have the ingenuity and perseverance to earn your hard hat. Our enemies are tough – but master the cheers and chants of LINK (light pink), and we will be sure to win. Channel your inner Orientation Spirit and unleash a hard-hitting Smash attack on our adversaries! So get ready to pick your favourite Super Smash Bros character and duke it out with your fellow classmates in the battle royale of the year!

DARK PINK – Pokemon

Dear First Years,

We all leaders want to welcome you to the Dark Pink engineering orientation group! Our colour theme is… wait for it… drum roll please… Pokemon! A big majority of us grew up with Pokemon and there is no better way to beginning a new chapter in your life than with something that is fun and relatable. Engineering orientation week is a great way for you to make new friends, learn about the engineering faculty, and most importantly have fun as you transition to university life. We have a lot of fun events and activities planned for you guys, and can’t wait to meet you all in September! Hope you have a great summer!