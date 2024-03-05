Engineering Student’s Packing List

It takes a lot more stuff than just a tablet for notes to be a good engineer! We’ve compiled a list of the essentials that every engineering student should always carry. If you don’t have these items, now’s the time to stock up. Let us know if we missed anything!

A rigid tool keychain: We must pay respect to our Ridgid Tool mascot by carrying around a miniature version of it at all times.

Purple dye: You never know when the need for a quick purpling could arise.

A copy of the engineering hymns: We are not a cult! But those hymns are long and we need to know them for many of our large faculty events. It’s always handy to have a copy of the hymns on our person.

Emergency boat racing cup: Of course, only for engineering students of age. But you never know when you’ll need it.

PPE: Safety first, as always. That includes safety goggles, gloves, lab coats… the works. Whether it’s a day in the chemistry lab or in the bay, we are all about safety.

A Wrench: Do we all know how to use it? No. But that’s besides the point.

Eng Soc Swag: To show support for the Engineering Society who bring us so many events and opportunities.

Calculator: We should always have one nearby for all the calculus tests we’re not allowed to use them on. Is it really an engineering party if someone doesn’t drop a calculator?

Favorite Energy Drink: For those late night study sessions (or to satisfy your addictions).

Arduino: For projects on the go.

Raspberry Pi: A fancy arduino who’s name will make you hungry.

Matlab Handbook: If Matlab is your favorite programming language, then you are definitely an engineering student.