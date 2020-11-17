Book Review: Rebecca

Rebecca. The name strikes notes bold, staccato and forceful. She lives in an estate framed by manicured lawns, raging seas and rhododendrons the colour of blood. Every man and every woman stand in awe of the dangerously charming Rebecca, who hosts balls the talks of for the next years, who sails through storms all by herself, and who married the rich and handsome Maxim de Winter. The fearless, the impetuous and the beloved: Rebecca.

If this character piqued your interest, you may be interested in Daphne du Maurier’s gothic 1938 novel named, you guessed it, Rebecca. However, the titular character is not the protagonist. In fact, this passage is how Rebecca is viewed throughout the novel: an almost mythical specter (metaphorically) haunting the story. She is an amazing, omnipotent force leaving shattered hearts and dead dreams in her wake, influencing the events of the novel through her capricious designs.

The protagonist of the novel is none of these things; she defines herself as the complete antithesis to Rebecca. Meek, spineless and unworldly, the type not to realize that they are inconveniencing others by their own shyness. In fact, the protagonist is never deigned with a name through the whole course of the novel. She is only referred to by her role; the companion, the young bride or the new Mrs. de Winter. Her name is never used by those around her, since her character is of little import to them compared to that of Rebecca. Even the protagonist herself lacks a solid sense of identity to be grounded in a name; she is unsure of her place and standing in the world, which drives the psychodrama of the novel.

Some say that the docile protagonist is a bore. She constantly resigns herself to the whims of her new husband Maxim de Winter, and balks at the judgement of the housekeeper, neighbors and random strangers. However, her inactivity is what gives the novel its interest. If Rebecca were in her place, the novel would be short and dull; Rebecca would think herself better than any previous wife of Maxim, while charming and smiting all who opposed her. Challenge instantly overcome. The inaction of the protagonist allows us to bask in her terror, painting frightful pictures with only rumours as brushes. Seeing monsters in shadows is far more interesting than just seeing darkness

This early part of the novel is the slowest. We are introduced to our protagonist and her meek way very gradually, so that her questionable responses in future situations become more understandable. If you want to understand the hype and mystique around Rebecca, which has never gone out of print in 80 years, you must reserve your judgement until the second half of the novel. Once the new Mrs. de Winter passes down the staircase of Manderley, the ball starts to roll, and each plot point hits you as a sucker punch unto the dramatic finale.

So when the winter break hits, or you just need to escape from your incredibly dull, monotonous and stressful COVID student life, Rebecca is here for you. If you want to experience a thrilling gothic story of emancipation in 1930s Britain, Rebecca is here for you. When you want to cross through the iron gates and dream to return again to Manderley, Rebecca is here for you.