Welcome from the Eng O-Team

Welcome to Waterloo Engineering Class of 2025! You are starting school at the greatest Engineering School in Canada, if not the world! All of you have proven to have what it takes to succeed at Waterloo. Your first year will be filled with new experiences, friends and will go by so much quicker than you would expect. We hope you take this time to enjoy your journey and create some lasting memories.

No matter where you are located in the world this Fall, we have prepared an exciting online Orientation Week for you which you will be able to attend from the comfort of your home. This Orientation Week, Mythical Mayhem has taken over the University of Waterloo! You will need to demonstronstate your ENG-inuity, Creativity and Intelligence through a series of live and asynchronous activities throughout the week to earn points for your team. Show who the best Mythical Leader and Colour Group is to run the chance of winning this Orientation Week and have your colour team represented in P.O.E.T.S (the engineering student lounge) for future generations of students to see.

You can now login on engorientation.uwaterloo.ca and discover your assigned Colour Group and Theme. In addition to your Colour Group, you have also been assigned a letter, this letter reflects which subgroup you are a part of. You and the rest of your subgroup will be earning points for your Colour Group.

From exploring Waterloo & Cambridge Campus on Minecraft and completing a series of challenges on that platform, to showing how knowledgeable you are through Kahoot and Trivia questions, to competing in online games with other SubGroups, we have activities for all interests! Tune in on September 1st at 1:30PM EST to learn all about the fun activities we have prepared for you!

In the meantime, we wish you all a smooth transition to University life.

Kelsey, Kris, Roxane & Tony

The Engineering Orientation Team a.k.a Superhuges