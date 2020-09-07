Intro to CFES

The Canadian Federation of Engineering Students (CFES) is a national, bilingual organization that represents approximately 81,000 engineering students across Canada. Offering services ranging from leadership development conferences, to technical skill competitions, and other outreach efforts, the CFES aims to provide opportunities in support of an all-encompassing education for engineering students in Canada to become unparalleled professionals in their field.

The CFES supports growth and communication within its members to ensure their moral, intellectual, cultural, academic, social, and economic well-being. The Federation represents and promotes Canadian undergraduate engineering students on a national and international level. The CFES will not align itself with any political partisan movement.

The goal of the CFES is to solicit, represent, organize and exchange views, information, and activities pertinent to the goals of the members at a national level to improve the quality and scope of Canadian engineering education and experience. The means by which this will be done are:

Offering bilingual opportunities which foster the development of the following facets of an engineering education: Leadership Professional and Ethical Qualities Engineering Identity Technical Proficiency Communication Provides representation on issues relevant to engineering students in Canada and affiliate itself with any organization pursuing the same goals, Promotes the free exchange of ideas and experiences to support the constant evolution of student environments across Canada.

Our priorities for this year are as follows:

Member-Driven Priorities

Taking formal stances and advocating on academic issues that affect engineering students across the country; Reducing the cultural and language barrier between English and French currently present in the CFES; Improving services we can offer the general engineering student body. This year the focus is on investigation of a new conference on environmental sustainability and looking into the feasibility of starting an alumni program.

Internally-Driven Priorities