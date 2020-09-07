First Year Services

Hey! Welcome to the Waterloo Engineering family! We are Jose Montoya Cabrera and Kat von Friedl and we will be your First Year Commissioners with the Engineering Society this fall. Both us and our directors are very excited to meet all of you, and bring you some great events! We have been working hard on a few things to help you adjust to university and learn more about all the neat things in our faculty.

We are very excited to offer our First Year Mentorship Program pairs first year students with an upper year mentor along with a couple of other first year students to talk about academics, professional development, and the transition to life at Waterloo. We will also offer videos with tips and tricks from upper years on YouTube, and live Q&A Sessions with a range of topics. Anyone in engineering is welcome to join! If you would like to be matched with someone for the 2020-2021 school year, please visit our Google Form at bit.ly/F20MenteeApp.

The First Year Engineering Conference (FYEC) is an online conference that will take place from September 11th to 13th. This conference is for anyone who wants to further develop leadership skills in their academics, extracurriculars, and professional life. Delegates will meet other first-years while attending talks and sessions by notable leaders in the Waterloo community. To sign up, fill out our Microsoft Form at bit.ly/FYEC20.

Find out more about all these events under the First Year tab on the Engineering Society website (engsoc.uwaterloo.ca/events/first-year), where you can also sign up for our mailing list. It’s a great way to stay in the loop with the Engineering Society.

Going to university is a pretty big step in anyone’s life and I hope to provide you with the tools and guidance you need to succeed and adjust to your new home. If you have questions or comments about anything at all, send me an email at firstyear@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca, or approach me on campus! And again, welcome to the Waterloo Engineering family, and I wish you the best of luck with your first year!