EngSoc Events and Outreach

Hello and welcome to Waterloo, the best place… for SO MANY reasons!

We are Olamide Olatunbosun and Rachel Ruffo, your Vice Presidents of Student Life for Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 (respectively). We are here to plan coffeehouses, board game nights, EngPlay, trivia nights, chess tournaments, art nights, movie nights, speed friending, volunteer/outreach opportunities, and overall, we are here to spice up your term! It is INCREDIBLY important to relax and have fun when you can during school, because it can make you happier and actually improve your academics. Yes, this is scientifically proven; trust us, we know.

Coming to EngSoc events is easy. Stay updated by following EngSoc on Facebook and Instagram (@uwengsoc), as well as listening to your Council reps as they bring updates following meetings!



First Year Mentoring is a way for you to be paired with a wise upper-year who can give you all the secret tips of how to thrive in Waterloo engineering!

Engplay is a play which occurs every term, run by and put on by students just like you! Come audition to have a crazy good time and bond with other future stars, offer up your creative services as a crew member, or come see it and get ready to be dazzled.

Coffeehouses happen every term, and are a really fun way to showcase your cool and strange talents, and/or appreciate the secret abilities of your classmates! Also, there is usually lots of free food.

NEM (National Engineering Month) is in March, and through fun community events such as building creative structures out of cans and creating a Rube Goldberg machine, we show everyone how great engineering is! Be sure to get involved to inspire more fantastic future engineers like yourself.

Are you interested in Outreach? Community involvement, volunteering, and charities? There are plenty of opportunities to work with the executive and commissioners to make a difference. As engineers, we love being engaged with our community; for this reason, every year the student body votes on a charity that the Engineering Society supports for a full calendar year. We run plenty of charity events that you can volunteer at or just participate in. Be sure to keep an eye out for things such as Waterloo Park Clean-Ups, Women in Engineering events, and many more initiatives you can do from home! Stay tuned to find out what cause we will be supporting, we would love to have your help!

We have all types of events and definitely have something for you…but if not, email vpstudentlife@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca and tell us what you want to see!