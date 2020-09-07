Welcome from the Presidents

Hi Class of 2025, Welcome to the UWaterloo Engineering community! We are your Engineering Society Presidents: Delainey Lindstrom-Humphries (A-Society) and Matthew Casale (B-Society). We are both very excited that you are here and we can’t wait to meet you either virtually or once we are all back on campus.

As Presidents, we are the face and voice of the Engineering Society and our main role is to represent you, the students. We advocate on your behalf to the faculty, the university, the student union, and to other groups that affect your undergraduate experience. To do this effectively, we need your input! During the term, feel free to send us any questions or concerns you have about school, university issues, or the Society itself, it is your feedback that can help us make your University experience better. You can usually find us in the EngSoc Office (CPH 1327) or our student lounge, POETS (CPH 1337) during an in-person term but while online feel free to visit us in one of the Discord voice channels (bit.ly/UWEngSocDiscord). You can also reach both of us at president@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca.

The engineering community is something wonderful to be a part of. As you start to get involved we look forward to seeing what you are able to accomplish at Waterloo and we hope that you are all as excited to get involved as we were in first year. No matter what you choose to get involved in during your time at Waterloo, EngSoc will be here to support you along the way. Hopefully some of you will also begin to get involved and maybe even take on roles within EngSoc as there are opportunities for everyone and if there is something that you notice that we aren’t doing, let us know! We are always looking for new ways to make EngSoc better for everybody.

We look forward to working for you, and we want to wish you nothing but the best during your time here at Waterloo. This will be a place where you learn, grow, and are able to be you. Hope you have an amazing first week of class!