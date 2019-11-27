Housing Advertisement 1

Kshin Patel -

Posted on: November 27, 2019

*** The Tin Soldier is intended to be a humorous and entertaining look at issues and events at the University of Waterloo. As such articles should not be taken to represent real events or opinions, and they should not be associated with the University of Waterloo staff or administration in any way. Any similarities to real world events, people or corporations is purely coincidental – or non-coincidental but meant in an entirely joking manner.***

New high-rise condominium under construction in partnership with the university of Waterloo. Construction will start in August 2020 and is projected to be completed in September 2020. Rent is $3000.00 per month (not including water, electricity, wi-fi, and parking) and is basically on campus. Building will be located on top of the recently finished engineering 7 building. Lease must be signed for a minimum of six years. Only a few rooms left for the upcoming Fall 2020 term so book now. Call +1 234 – 567 – 8910 or email housingads@rentinkw.fake.ca