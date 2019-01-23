Chug Chug Chugging Along

Michael Beauchemin - VP Finance

Posted on: February 6, 2019

Some exciting things have happened since last we spoke! The RidgidWare Grand Opening was a HUGE success!! So many people showed up and the Dean spoke and said some really amazing things. RidgidWare is open and is already getting a lot of feedback on stock choices and what we can do to improve and that’s super exciting. It will give my successor a clear goal for sure!

Coverall sales are done and the coveralls order has been placed. We sold 20 pairs of coveralls over 3 days, thanks to all who showed up. They should be coming in a little after reading week this term!

Josh Taerk Music has asked to come play POETS! I’m going to ask them if they understand where and what POETS is, and if they’re still game, they might come by for a licensed Upper Year Appreciation Event! This event will be happening sometime in March, hopefully, and it will be a 19+ event! If you have any comments, questions, or concerns, please reach out to me by email.

I don’t know if you noticed, but POETS has new couches in! It’s looking pretty full right now, if you haven’t been by. We’re looking to make it a little roomier and that means we’re giving couches away! Some notes: Any undergraduate engineering student is eligible to apply for a couch from the Waterloo Engineering Society on behalf of a student group, team, or lounge. The couches must not leave the University of Waterloo campus. The couches must also reside in an engineering building. All transportation of a couch, if received, is the responsibility of the applicant. Applications are available at bit.ly/CouchApplications

The All Societies Assembly on Jan 20th was a huge success! I got to meet with VPs Finance from all over and we talked about money and money things. Lots of ideas were shared and I have been thanked by some of the others, particularly for ideas relating to sustainability!

Last, and definitely not least, Sponsorship Applications are open!! The Committee has been elected, the allocations meeting is set for March 16th, and applications are due on March 14th! Any Student Group or Team may apply to receive funding but must be able to send a representative to POETS (CPH 1337) on Saturday, March 16th. If you have questions or comments, please email me!

Until next time! Michael, Signing Off!