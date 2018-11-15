一个五毛的想法 (50 Pennies for Your Thoughts)

Posted on: November 28, 2018

*** The Tin Soldier is intended to be a humorous and entertaining look at issues and events at the University of Waterloo. As such articles should not be taken to represent real events or opinions, and they should not be associated with the University of Waterloo staff or administration in any way. Any similarities to real world events, people or corporations is purely coincidental – or non-coincidental but meant in an entirely joking manner.***

在1989年的时候，胆小的美国黑客偷入经了我们国家的电脑系统。我们的科学家花了几十年的成就在一个刹那就被他们偷了。这是很可惜的一个时间，让我们感觉美国人不尊重我们的法陆和功夫。

如果美国人真的有他们说的那么强大，他们为什么会要偷我们的知识？他们的媒体都在讲中华人民的水平没有他们的厉害， 说我们的国家没有他们的发展，但是他们的空军现在在用的战斗机都用我们人民的设计，我们人民的科学，我们人民的功劳。

对，我在说的是他们的新的F-22和F-35战斗机。特朗普每天在显摆这些东西，还实则卖给别的国家。你能想象得到吗？是不是你听说的最资本家风格的想法？他们敢歧视我们的想法，说他们是世界上的老大。一个老大该干的是表现给大家真正的礼貌。

如果他们就这样干也就是一回事，反正痴人痴福，让后确实，我们也只能说我们是这一次的痴人。我们应该老早就想想到他们那种人不会有一点羞耻。我们也已经努力的进步我们系统的安全设备，来避免他们下次试着干一样的货。如果只是这样子的事情，我们就会从这个过程学习然后进步。

我有意见的是他们还敢说我们的新一代的战斗机使用从他们偷来的技术设计的。他们他妈的鬼子还逮捕了几个华裔美国人，说他们是我们的间谍。我们又不认识这些人，但是我们没法接受在21实际还会有国家用他们自己的人单座替罪羊来欺骗我们的世界。他们的领导会死皮赖脸。他们的媒体爱上了这些想法。他们国家的人还照样把我们看成敌人。没有人敢相信我们的国；我觉得这是很可惜的一个现象。

同志们，朋友们，我就希望你们都可以张开你们的眼睛。美国不是你们的朋友，美国是为什么现在的世界又怎么多的问题，这么多的苦。如果他们能对我们的人民做出这么违法，无礼貌的行动，你们应该意识到他们的性格然后准备好办法来保护你们自己。一个没道理的国家是一个很危险的状况。

