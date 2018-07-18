CarsKatie Arnold - President
Posted on: July 18, 2018
[Inhaling and exhaling deeply]
[Male] OK… Here we go. Focus.
Speed. I am speed.
[Cars whizzing past]
One winner, 42 losers.
I eat losers for breakfast.
[Car accelerating]
Breakfast.
Wait, maybe I
should have had breakfast.
A little breck-y could be good for me.
No, no, no, stay focused. Speed.
[Cars whizzing]
I’m faster than fast.
Quicker than quick.
I am lightning!
[Pounding on door]
[Male] Hey, Lightning! You ready?
[Sheryl Crow: Real Gone]
Oh, yeah. Lightning’s ready
[engine revving]
[Engine revs]
[Crowd cheers]
Ka-chow!
[Cars zooming]
[Cars whooshing]
[Both scream]
[All cheer]
Get your antenna balls here!
Go, Lightnin’!
– Whoo!
– You got that right, slick. [whistles]
[Air wrench whirring]
Uh! [screams]
[Engine revs]
– [Male] Welcome back to the Dinoco 400.
– [Crowd cheers]
I’m Bob Cutlass, here
with my good friend, Darrell Cartrip.
We’re midway through what may
be an historic day for racing.
Bob, my oil pressure’s
through the roof.
If this gets more exciting, they’re
gonna have to tow me outta the booth!
Right, Darrell.
[Bob] Three cars are tied
for the season points lead,
heading into the final race
of the season.
And the winner of this race will win
the season title and the Piston Cup.
Does The King, Strip Weathers,
have one more victory in him
before retirement?
[Darrell] He’s been Dinoco’s golden boy
for years!
Can he win them one last Piston Cup?
[Bob] And, as always, in the
second place spot we find Chick Hicks.
He’s been chasing
that tailfin his entire career.
[Darrell] Chick thought
this was his year.
His chance to finally emerge
from The King’s shadow.
But the last thing he expected was…
Lightning McQueen!
[Bob] You know, I don’t think
anybody expected this.
The rookie sensation
came into the season unknown.
But everyone knows him now.
[Darrell] Will he be the first rookie
to win a Piston Cup and land Dinoco?
[Bob] The legend, the runner-up,
and the rookie!
Three cars, one champion!
