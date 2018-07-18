Cars

Katie Arnold - President

Posted on: July 18, 2018

[Inhaling and exhaling deeply]

[Male] OK… Here we go. Focus.

Speed. I am speed.

[Cars whizzing past]

One winner, 42 losers.

I eat losers for breakfast.

[Car accelerating]

Breakfast.

Wait, maybe I

should have had breakfast.

A little breck-y could be good for me.

No, no, no, stay focused. Speed.

[Cars whizzing]

I’m faster than fast.

Quicker than quick.

I am lightning!

[Pounding on door]

[Male] Hey, Lightning! You ready?

[Sheryl Crow: Real Gone]

Oh, yeah. Lightning’s ready

[engine revving]

[Engine revs]

[Crowd cheers]

Ka-chow!

[Cars zooming]

[Cars whooshing]

[Both scream]

[All cheer]

Get your antenna balls here!

Go, Lightnin’!

– Whoo!

– You got that right, slick. [whistles]

[Air wrench whirring]

Uh! [screams]

[Engine revs]

– [Male] Welcome back to the Dinoco 400.

– [Crowd cheers]

I’m Bob Cutlass, here

with my good friend, Darrell Cartrip.

We’re midway through what may

be an historic day for racing.

Bob, my oil pressure’s

through the roof.

If this gets more exciting, they’re

gonna have to tow me outta the booth!

Right, Darrell.

[Bob] Three cars are tied

for the season points lead,

heading into the final race

of the season.

And the winner of this race will win

the season title and the Piston Cup.

Does The King, Strip Weathers,

have one more victory in him

before retirement?

[Darrell] He’s been Dinoco’s golden boy

for years!

Can he win them one last Piston Cup?

[Bob] And, as always, in the

second place spot we find Chick Hicks.

He’s been chasing

that tailfin his entire career.

[Darrell] Chick thought

this was his year.

His chance to finally emerge

from The King’s shadow.

But the last thing he expected was…

Lightning McQueen!

[Bob] You know, I don’t think

anybody expected this.

The rookie sensation

came into the season unknown.

But everyone knows him now.

[Darrell] Will he be the first rookie

to win a Piston Cup and land Dinoco?

[Bob] The legend, the runner-up,

and the rookie!

Three cars, one champion!