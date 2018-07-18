Cars 2

This is Agent Leland Turbo. I have a flash transmission for Agent Finn McMissile.

Finn, my cover’s been compromised.

Everything’s gone pear-shaped.

You won’t believe what I found out here.

This is bigger than anything we’ve ever

seen, and no one even knows it exists.

Finn, I need backup, but don’t call

the cavalry, it could blow the operation.

– And be careful. It’s not safe out here.

Let’s go.

Transmitting my grids now. Good luck.

All right, buddy, we’re here.

Right where you paid me to bring you.

Question is, why?

I’m looking for a car.

A car? Ha!

Hey, pal, you can’t get any further away

from land than out here.

Exactly where I want to be.

I got news for you, buddy.

There’s nobody out here but us.

What are you doing out here?

What does it look like, genius?

I’m crabbing.

Well, turn around

and go back where you came from.

Yeah, and who’s gonna make me?

All right. All right.

Don’t get your prop in a twist.

What a jerk. Sorry, buddy.

Looks like it’s the end of the line.

Buddy?

Incoming.

All workers report to the loading dock.

Leland Turbo, this is Finn McMissile.

I’m at the rally point. Over.

All right, fellas, you know the drill.

Leland, it’s Finn. Please respond. Over.

Come on, guys. These crates

aren’t gonna unload themselves.

Too many cars here. Out of my way.

Professor Zndapp?

Here it is, Professor. You wanted to

see this before we load it?

Ah, yes. Very carefully.

Oh, a TV camera.

– What does it actually do?

– This camera is extremely dangerous.

What are you up to now, Professor?

This is valuable equipment. Make sure

it is properly secured for the voyage.

– You got it.

– Hey, Professor Z!

This is one of those British spies we told you about.

Yeah! This one we caught sticking his bumper where it didn’t belong.

Agent Leland Turbo. It’s Finn McMissile! He’s seen the camera! Kill him! All hands on deck!