Fire and RescueLiam Yeates - VP Finance
Posted on: July 18, 2018
- Choose Font:
- Sans Serif
- Serif
Look at them go! Into the final lap.
And here comes number seven…
Dusty Crophopp?!
And Dusty wins the gold!
Go, Duster!
Dusty, you were just
a small-town crop duster
who overcame impossible odds
to win the Wings Around
the Globe Rally.
And now, you’re an air racing legend.
Well, Brent’ I’ve had an amazing team
supporting me every step of the way.
The best coach, the best mechanic…
and the best fuel truck
that anyone could ask for.
Hey, wait a minute.
You’re a gas consultant.
That’s correct. I’ve got gas.
Awesome pic, Dust,
except your eyes are closed.
Racing with your eyes closed,
huh? So, that’s your secret.
Yeah, you figured it out, Chug.
That was
some pretty fancy flying, Dusty.
Saw it all on my radio with pictures.
You mean your TV.
No, no. That’s clearing up.
My bumper was nearly
corroded right through.
– All right.
– Disgusting looking.
Yeah, it was all rusty and blistered.
I got it. Anyway, what else is going on?
Dottie gave me some of that Rust-eze
Medicated Bumper Ointment.
– Hows it look now’?
– Looks great. Fine.
– Take a closer look.
– That’s close enough.
What was that?
Didn’t need to see that.
HEY, hey, guys, guys. Listen to this.
“After his Red Bulldozer win,
Dusty Crophopper…”
– That’s you.
-“…returns to Propwash Junction…”
– That’s here.
-“…where he will be performing
“at their annual Corn Festival.”
They mentioned the Corn Festival?
It’s national news!
Seriously? That’s great.
Yeah. The phone’s been
ringing off the hook here at the motel.
Gonna have to get out
the inflatable hangars.
Yeah, everybody
wants to see you, Dusty.
It’s gonna be the biggest Corn Fest yet.
Dust’!-
– Ready to do some flying?
Absolutely, Skipper.
– Don’t stay out too late.
– Later, Dust.
Remember to open your eyes.
Hey, Propwash Tower,
this is Crophopper Seven.
Flight of two, ready for takeoff
Crophopper Seven, Propwash Tower.
Wind’s calm. Runway
two-seven clear for takeoff
There are no comments yet, add one below.