Media, WEC, and Everything in Between – July is a busy month!

Grant Mitchell - VP Communications

Posted on: July 4, 2018

Well, the end of June was a busy time for our media and marketing teams, and it looks like July is going to be just as hectic. EngSoc has been running a lot of fun events over the past couple of weeks, and there are way more where that came from. Our media team has been there recording all of it for you.

Lately our media team has been working hard to make sure that all those fun moments at EngSoc events can be forever immortalized in a photograph for everyone’s viewing pleasure. They’ve been attending all of our big events like Semi-Formal, Pride Parade, and Canada Day, taking photos of you, your friends and everyone in between, and they are doing an awesome job at it. So, make sure you go and checkout the EngSoc Flickr page to find pictures of you and your friends at our events.

Our social media team has also been hard at work keeping all of our social media accounts active with event updates and photo uploads. Now they need your help though. We’ve sent out a social media survey that you can find on our Facebook page asking for your thoughts on how we send out our updates and what social media platforms we should be using. That way we can tailor our content so that our updates reach all of you in a timely manner on the platforms you prefer.

If you have any suggestions on how to improve our social media or media team’s content, or just want to find out more, please feel free to find me in CPH 1327 on Wednesdays from 2:30pm-4:30pm or Fridays from 11:30am-12:30pm. Alternatively, send me an email at vpcomm.b@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca. Good luck with the rest of the term and enjoy the July heat!