Home Away From Home: A love Letter to POETS

Katie Arnold - VP Finance

Posted on: October 15, 2017

COUCHES ARE COMING TO POETS! We have the money, we’ve worked out the logistics, and the order should be ready to go in the next few weeks. We’re excited to have a little less duct tape in P.O.E.T.S. Salvageable couches that are removed from POETS will be looking for new homes. If your student space needs couches keep your eyes peeled!

Everyone’s favourite home away from home, our engineering student lounge is always open to everyone. From 8:30 in the morning to 6:30 at night, (or later), POETS is a refuge from the day to day stress we all experience as engineers at the University of Waterloo. Inside you can find our POETS Managers, my wonderful team who plan the movies, clean the space, and sometimes decorate our lounge.

They’re not the only ones, however. POETS has been victim (or delightful host?) to many pranks over the years. Poets has seen it all, from victoriously displaying a stolen math tie, being covered in tinfoil, and wall-to-wall green turf to becoming a beach. Many of these can be seen in the photos that decorate POETS’ walls, snapshots of Engineering history.

POETS has gone through many changes throughout the years. Our Pub used to serve it’s own lager. It used to be a licenced establishment every Thursday and Friday. These days, it’s quieter. Instead of cable, we play movies from our extensive movie bank. Throughout everything, it’s still a welcoming place in which to hang out between classes; it still has its own time zone ( POET International Standard Time) and stands as a monument to all the engineers who came before us.