Opportunities

Will Wilmot - VP External

Posted on: October 14, 2016

So if you were at the second EngSoc meeting, you heard most of this already. That being said, here is a bit more information about each of the things I talked about.

Conference on Diversity in Engineering (CDE)

The Conference on Diversity in Engineering will be taking place from November 18-20 in Montreal, hosted by McGill University. This conference aims to discuss and promote diversity in all areas of engineering, and will have speakers and sessions which contribute to the topic. The theme of the conference is “Building Momentum for Change” with the hope is that every delegate will understand and appreciate diversity and develop the tools, resources, and motivation to implement change in their engineering community.

More info: http://2016.cde.cfes.ca/

Application: http://bit.ly/CDE2016 - due October, 16th at 11:59pm.

Tower Climb

You, yes you, have an opportunity to conquer the CN Tower. All 147 floors. All 1,776 steps. This event will be happening on October 22nd in an effort to raise money for the United Way. Perks of joining us for this event include a great view of Toronto with free admission to the Observation Deck and glass floor, a free T-Shirt that you can record your climb time on, free bus transportation from Waterloo, and free snacks and water. For all the info you need to register and collect donations please see here for more info: http://bit.ly/CNTowerClimb2016

Canadian Federation of Engineering Students (CFES)—Vice President Academic (VPA)

Recently, the CFES VPA resigned from the position. Applications for the position will be coming out very soon and will only be open for a week. If you are interested, please contact vpexternal.a@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca as soon as you can to find out more information. There will be a post on the EngSoc website about the vacancy and information will be posted as soon as it is available.

The VPA is responsible for: developing an understanding of academic initiatives, integrated work experience, curriculum content, accreditation standards and requirements, as well as any changes which could affect engineering education, determining and framing a national image of the academic needs of Canadian engineering students, working towards changes if necessary, and offering national leverage in issues of negotiation between academic student representation and administration at member institutions, communicating relevant information and issues related to engineering education, developing and maintaining contacts with other national or regional engineering educational organizations, facilitating the exchange of relevant academic information between members societies and national educational organizations, attending Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board meetings, communicating all relevant information regarding Canadian engineering education to members, managing policies and procedures that are of relevance to the Document of Stances, presenting appropriate stances on behalf of the National Executive, and conducting research regarding implications of potential stances, including both those put forth by the National Executive and members, and presenting these findings to the membership.

Information about the CFES: http://bit.ly/CFESDocs2016

If there are any other questions about anything related to these opportunities, feel free to drop by the Orifice and talk to Will or email vpexternal.a@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca