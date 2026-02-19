Magic or Money? The Greed Debate Surrounding KingsIsle Entertainment

When Wizard101 first hit the gaming world on September 2, 2008, it stood out for being a family-friendly, turn-based MMO with a whimsical card-combat system and huge, story-driven worlds to explore. Developed by KingsIsle Entertainment, a studio founded by industry vets who wanted to craft an engaging fantasy experience accessible to kids and adults alike, it was later taken over by Media and Games Invest (MGI). The game quickly grew into a beloved community, drawing millions into its Spiral worlds, where they learned spells, battled whimsical foes, and forged friendships that, for many, lasted years.

With all of KingsIsle’s success came trouble along with it, including but not limited to: misleading television commercials, overly filtered chats, their “free to play” model, and worst of all, their drop rates. Imagine being billionaires and taking money from kids… crazy! As mentioned previously, the game prioritizes unlocking better gear for your character, a newly released wand, or a no auction item to craft higher tier spells. That’s where the problems come in. This game prides itself on being safe and fun for children; there are adults who play, however children are the primary demographic. Yet they have a loot box system that is far from perfect. Players have spent hundreds of dollars on packs, opening them just to get nothing. Not to mention pulling the item you wanted… for a different school.

Children are impressionable, they see other players with flashy gear and mounts and will ask for money on top of the membership fee. There have been instances where children have even stolen from parents for a chance at pulling rare items! Items are not guaranteed, some rarer than others, and in that regard it is gambling. However, gambling in a children’s game doesn’t seem appropriate, especially when you realize the lack of transparency. Not only are drop rates extremely low, but the percentages are speculated to be less than 1%. It should be noted that KingsIsle is extremely tight lipped when it comes to drop rates, and due to the popularity from the element of chance, it makes their revenue skyrocket. So why would they reveal this information?

Aside from the loot boxes, KingsIsle has notoriously advertised Wizard101 as a free to play game, while having the earliest pay wall you will ever witness. Players will hit the paywall before barely hitting level 10, given the option to either purchase the area permanently or purchase a membership: monthly, 6 months, a year, or limited time deals. Pushback from players and popular Wizard101 creators over the years have managed to get KingsIsle to make almost all of Wizard City (the first world) and the Krokotopia common area free, semi-permanently within the last few years. Data from previous years prior to the update had shown that pushing back the pay wall increased players, which makes you wonder why they held off for so long. In addition to the data, the fact that there have been numerous world releases since the game has come out makes any players, including myself, agree that having all of Wizard City be free would not affect the company in any concerning amount. Some have even come out to say they should include the beginning Krokotopia in the free to play areas due to the graphics update allowing players to see the value of the game after the first world. Although this may seem like a very miniscule change to the game, for long-time Wizard101 players, this is years of our voices being ignored and finally being heard. Well known Wizard101 players, AwesomeTheSauce, Anthony101, and most influential, BlazeLifehammer, have spoken out about these issues time and time again making very little, but some progress, and are continuing to speak up on the behalf of the community.

On a more serious note, in January 2021, Media and Games Invest (MGI), a large European gaming investor, acquired KingsIsle through its subsidiary Gamigo for a base of ~$126 million with potential earn-outs tied to future revenue. Being owned by Gamigo/MGI expands the financial muscle and infrastructure, including global publishing experience and marketing reach. The majority of players view the new owners as more profit-oriented, and there have been increases in microtransaction offerings, Crown packs (an in-game currency purchased with real money), and paid bundles post-acquisition. This is part of how larger publishers operate in free to play markets, especially when reporting to investors. Players often call it “greed,” though the company frames it as sustainable revenue models. Larger ownership doesn’t always equal lower quality, but it does mean more design decisions are tied to revenue goals than they might have been previously.

Though many players today are adults, new and younger players are joining the game every day. For veteran players it is bittersweet seeing new players joining the game; on one hand, it’s extremely nostalgic and heartwarming, on the other, it pains us to see new players join the game in a state of disarray. People are constantly saying, “I can’t believe this game still has players!” but truthfully the player base is stronger than ever, with countless players staying loyal since beta testing, to the game’s release. Wizard101 will always be a strong game due to its community and nostalgia factor, however KingsIsle should be careful: fans may choose to abandon them if changes are not made in the future. For now we are off to save the Spiral!