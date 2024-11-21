How to NOT Study

Finals have begun for some, and are soon to begin for everyone else! So, you might be asking yourself, what are the best ways for me to study? However, you’re clearly not studying, as you’re currently procrastinating by reading a satirical article found in the best engineering newspaper on campus!

Since we’ve established you’re not studying, let us guide you to our favourite ways not to study.

1. Bake. Cookies, brownies, cakes and pastries! Whatever sugary goodness you’re craving. You’ll find yourself entertained and have a delightful snack at the end. You’d also be gaining great experience following instructions and doing some chemistry, which could be helpful to add to your resumes. Not to mention, baking can be a superb social activity! Text all your besties to pull up and make some floury goodness.

2. Waterloo Park has/will have a gorgeous display of lights. You can go by yourself, or with your friends to relax in the soft glow of the beautiful iridescent art pieces. Just remember to dress cozy, and bring some hot cocoa; no one wants to catch a cold before the winter break!

3. Go to a party! If you’re an extroverted type of person, then go enjoy some socialization before the end of the term! Whether it’s a chill get together with your close friends, a frat party, or an all-out rager in the basement of WCRI, live in the moment!

4. Moana 2 is in theatres as of November 27th! Go watch that Disney princess sail! Or don’t. There are plenty of other movies in the theatres. Pick your favourite and pair it with a drink and popcorn, and you’re set for a couple hours of entertainment.

5. Sleep. Nap. Siesta… you get the idea.

6. Gamify country music! What do I mean by that? Easy. Listen to a playlist of country songs and keep track of how many times you hear the words “girl”, “boots”, “truck”… etc. Those of legal drinking age might see where I’m going with this, and those who aren’t, just see who can catch the most phrases!

7. Pick two places on campus and try to use the tunnels to get from one to another. Test your navigation knowledge in preparation for the cold winter term, when you won’t want to be stepping outside. Can’t think of two places? Try SLC to DWE, it’s possible; even I, the directionally challenged, was able to do it.

8. Come to an Iron Warrior meeting! Join our Discord and watch out for opportunities to contribute to new prints!

9. Go to the end of term events! Whether its EngSoc’s EOT social, EngPlay, or UWACC’s EOT event…, go support your classmates who worked hard all term to put these events together for you! Missed them this term? Well, now you know for next!

10. Study. What are you doing still reading this? You have finals! Finals are important! Put your smart engineering brain to work and learn that calculus, thermodynamics, chemistry, or whatever you need to in order to graduate!

Good luck to everyone during your exams, we know you’ll impress!