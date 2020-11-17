COVID-19 Has Arrived at the University of Waterloo

Well, it was bound to happen eventually.

COVID-19 has made its first appearance in the University of Waterloo campus community, with Region of Waterloo Public Health declaring an outbreak on November 9th after it was revealed that three residents of Claudette Millar Hall (CMH) had tested positive for coronavirus. The first of these cases was reported on November 5th, and though the individual has reportedly left campus since, the two cases announced on the 9th were both close contacts of the original carrier.

Following the university’s announcement of the outbreak in residence, another individual, also a student living in CMH, tested positive later in the day on November 9th, bringing the total count to four. There have been no new cases reported in the three days since.

The University of Waterloo has stated that all four individuals are currently self-isolating, and that their close contacts have been advised to do the same.

The outbreak comes about two and a half months after students began arriving on campus in late August, prior to the beginning of classes. Upon their arrival, they were welcomed with a whole new set of rules and regulations put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One-way staircases, foot-operated elevators, and Plexiglas dividers in many common areas are among the many physical modifications made to the campus in order reduce contact points and encourage social distancing.

Along with these, students have also been expected to respect many guidelines and instructions pertaining to their behavior and actions. Since the beginning of the term, restrictions on guests have forbidden students from having any visitors in their room who are not residents of the same building. However, following a province-wide uptick in case totals, all residents received an email on September 25th informing them of a change to the policy which limited visitors to only one at a time, still from within their building.

Additionally, masks have been made mandatory in all public spaces (except when eating in designated areas where Plexiglas separators prevent students from spreading droplets), and most common areas such as floor lounges have occupancy limits.

The lack of students on campus has also most likely helped in limiting the spread of the virus on campus. In fact, with Village 1 and Ron Eydt Village closed, Claudette Millar Hall is the only one of the university’s traditional-style residences housing students, almost all of which are in their first year.

These four cases make the University of Waterloo the second university in Waterloo to see an outbreak in its residence community. Its next-door neighbour, Wilfrid Laurier University, had an outbreak which began with four cases on September 20th and has seen a total of 27 positive tests, the last of which occurred on November 5th. The two outbreaks are believed to be completely unrelated.

While it could be said that the University of Waterloo has, comparatively speaking, done a good job of holding off the coronavirus, this outbreak raises concerns for both students currently living on campus and those who were thinking of moving in for the winter term.

Many current residents have said they will be taking additional precautions, with some also opting to temporarily return home until they feel it is safe to move back. It is not yet known if further rules or changes will be imposed on residents of CMH or the residence community as a whole. Some students are even concerned that residence could close if the number of cases gets too high, but that is only worried speculation for the time being, as the university has not indicated that it has any plans of doing so.

For many possible future residents, the decision to move to Waterloo for the winter term will be contingent on how this outbreak unfolds. If it is handled quickly, they will be more confident when it comes to moving into residence. Conversely, if the outbreak spirals out of control and a sharp rise in cases occurs, many could be reluctant to make the move. Even if it ends by January, a large flare-up of cases would demonstrate that an outbreak can occur and become a serious problem at any time.

In short, it is commendable that the University of Waterloo has been able get this far without COVID-19 showing itself, but it is here now, and that is cause for concern. Students in residence should continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines to ensure that the situation resolves smoothly.

UW Info: https://uwaterloo.ca/coronavirus/news/case-tracking-covid-outbreak-claudette-millar-hall-includes

WLU Info: https://www.wlu.ca/coronavirus/updates.html