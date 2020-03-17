The United States Democratic Primary

Rafiq Habib - 3A Management

Posted on: March 17, 2020

2020 is an election year for the United States. As such, the Democratic Party is currently

in the midst of a very consequential primary election to choose their nominee to face Donald

Trump and hopefully become the next President of the United States.

At this point in the race, the Democratic Primary has narrowed to just 2 major candidates:

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice- President Joe Biden. Recently, as the

primary elections have become more heated, there has been lots of strong debate between the

Sanders and Biden camps, even on this side of the border. Just this week in fact, the Munk

Debates released a podcast debate titled “Be it resolved, Joe Biden is the Democratic Party’s best

hope for winning in 2020”.

Many of these Sanders vs. Biden discussions have focused on 3 major points: platform,

mental capacity, and electability. Sanders supporters are adamant that Bernie’s “democratic

socialist” positions and calls for a progressive “revolution”, with policy planks such as universal

healthcare, support for the Green New Deal, a wealth tax on the richest Americans, free post-

secondary education for the less fortunate, free public university for all students, and free

childcare are crucial for reforming the United States into a society that works for everyone.

They also fear that Joe Biden is trending towards senility, pointing out his stuttering and

penchant for public gaffes as evidence that Biden no longer has the mental fortitude required to

properly manage and run a country. Finally, Sanders supporters point to Hillary Clinton’s

failures in the 2016 election as a large reason why a moderate establishment candidate like Joe

Biden isn’t the right choice against Donald Trump.

Democratic primary voters that support Joe Biden believe almost the opposite. They say

that battleground states and minorities are much more supportive of moderate policies, that

Biden’s primary victories in the southern US and in crucial states like Michigan show that he can

build a “diverse coalition” to defeat Trump (unlike Sanders’ mostly white and younger aged base

of support). They dismiss the insinuations that Biden has suffered mental decline, pointing out

has he has always struggled with a stutter and been prone to making mistakes in speeches. Some

even suggest that this may make him more relatable.

Personally, as a young Canadian political junkie, I’ve found myself swayed by both of

these perspectives to some extent over the course of the primary. Lately though, I’ve personally

thought up my own theory about why Joe Biden seems to be leading in the primary race. This

theory may not have much basis in data, but it has humoured my logic so perhaps you, the

reader, will find it worth some consideration:

The last 4 years under Donald Trump have been very jarring for the United States and the

rest of the world. The perceived disorder in the White House and increase in racially charged

rhetoric [1] have been divisive. Partisan behaviour has skyrocketed among the population and it

seems that America has become much angrier (possibly at the cost of rationality).

In all this turbulence, I think that the general American population has lost sight of the

collaborative principles of policy making. Cults of personality have taken hold at both extremes

of the political spectrum, with “Bernie Bros” and “MAGA” supporters clamouring to drown out

and isolate more moderate voices. Still, Joe Biden seems on track to win the Democratic

nomination as moderate voices coalesce around him.

I don’t think that Biden is leading the primary because of his platform. I bet that you

would be hard-pressed to find someone in America that knows what Biden’s major policy ideas

are. Rather, Biden is winning because of he is a grandfather figure in American politics.

Harmless—if a bit embarrassing at times—he is a trustworthy person in the minds of Americans.

He is probably one of the safest options Americans could choose to lead their country after 4

years of Trump’s mayhem. A Joe Biden Presidency would completely kill the intensity that the

current White House is creating. He can be trusted not to do any thing extreme and that he will

bring the executive branch of government back to the normalcy of 2012. I don’t think most

Americans actually expect Biden to actively run the entire country, but he will appoint relatively

inoffensive people who can do that job. Biden would take on the role of Grandfather-in-Chief,

reassuring Americans that they can sleep soundly, that his government will work to turn back the

clocks in Washington and try to erase away the last 4 years. There will be no major policy push

that will keep Americans on their toes. Every decision will occur only with the support of public

opinion and focus groups.

I know that this may sound boring. But I imagine that lots of Americans crave a boring

government right now. A government where you get what you see and nothing more. That

sounds very much like Joe Biden. And that may just be why American end up electing him to

become the face of the next Democratic government.