Horroscopes – Part II

-

Posted on: October 27, 2019

Libra

Today’s a great day for you to go out for a walk! Take a breather, get some fresh air, midterms are over (hopefully)! Take advantage of the fact that the geese aren’t angry at this time of the year, so you won’t get attacked by one if you walk past it. That being said, it is almost Halloween, so I wouldn’t be surprised if a ghoost (a goose ghost if you didn’t get that pun) decides to ominously start following you as you walk back home from class. Keep your eyes open.

Scorpio

You’ll decide to watch an episode of goosebumps, not only because it’s a great goose pun that you just thought of, but also because it’s Halloween. After watching “Night of the Living Dummy”, you’ll turn around to find the cookie monster puppet you bought to practice your ventriloquism with staring back at you. With flaming red eyes, it will say “I WANT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES!”, before going back to its inanimate form. What a terrifying experience…

Sagittarius

You’ll suddenly decide to spontaneously go shopping and buy yourself a family size box of 50 assorted Halloween candy bars so you can eat them by yourself while binge watching “Stranger Things”. After finishing the entire box and 3 whole seasons of the show, you’ll realize that it was a bad idea to eat all 50 candy bars in one sitting. Oh well, YOLO.

Capricorn

Even though you live off campus and aren’t in first year anymore, you’ll decide to host a Halloween door decorating contest on your apartment’s floor. A total of zero other people will show up, but you’ll decide to decorate your own door anyways since you already bought 3 packs of Halloween stickers. But as you reach into your drawer to retrieve these items, you’ll simply find a sticky black, ectoplasm-like slime. Looks like a sticker stealing ghost just robbed you of your $15 worth of Halloween stickers. Spooky.

Aquarius

You’ll decide to really embrace the Halloween spirit and buy yourself a pumpkin to carve. However, you’ll have a hard time coming up with a good design, so you’ll decide to go with the classic Jack Skellington look from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. After finally finishing your masterpiece after 5 hours of painstaking carving, you’ll step back and realize that it isn’t really a masterpiece after all, but you’ll put it outside your door anyways just to show that you tried.

Pisces

During a get together with your friends over lunch after bombing your calculus midterm, you’ll decide to crack a funny Halloween joke to lighten the atmosphere: “What did the father ghost say to his son? ‘Spook only when you are spooken to!’” Your friends will attempt to fake a laugh to make you feel better about yourself before you realize that the joke was a little lame, and that the calculus midterm is going to haunt you for the rest of your life. Good luck on the final!