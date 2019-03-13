Coming soon to a classroom near you…

Robbie Lowles -

Posted on: March 13, 2019

Hello there everyone! It’s that time of the term: Course Critiques are almost here! Once again, they will be taking place on https://evaluate.uwaterloo.ca for the majority of the population. Electronic submission for Course Critiques is great because it helps save us over 22,000 sheets of paper each term – that’s almost three trees per term! Saving the environment, hooray!

Beyond that, electronic critiques are excellent because they also give us an easy way to extract meaningful student feedback, filter out offensive responses, and help improve the quality of classes for everyone.

However, in order for this system to work, we need YOU to fill out your Course Critiques. Response rates have been gradually declining over the past several years, and low response rates mean that faculty members might not have the same confidence in the responses they get. Student feedback is critical to helping professors make improvements to their teaching & courses and guiding departments in making improvements to programs, so please complete all your Course Critiques this term!

Between March 18 and 29, your professors & instructors should give you class time to complete Course Critiques electronically. Make sure you find out from them when you’ll be given class time so that you can bring your web-enabled phone, tablet or laptop to class and complete your Course Critiques.