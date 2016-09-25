AC/DC’s Bassist Cliff Williams Confirms Retirement

It is a sad day for many AC/DC fans in the music world, as bassist Cliff Williams confirms rumours of his imminent retirement. The Aussie rock band AC/DC’s longest running bassist announced on Tuesday, September 20, that he is indeed stepping out. In the video released earlier last week, Williams is cited saying, “It’s time for me to step out, not because we’ve lost Phil [Rudd] or Brian [Johnson], but… everything changes. When Bon [Scott] died, that changed everything too, I’m just ready to get off the road. In between tours, we take a few years off. So I know what I’m going to do. It’s just my time. Family time, now. Just chill out.” Williams is the fourth member of the band to leave within the last year, with vocalist Brian Johnson leaving earlier in 2016 during AC/DC’s Rock or Bust world tour due to hearing loss, and drummer Phil Rudd leaving just a year earlier prior to the 2015 tour due to drug-related charges. The announcement did not come as a complete shock to fans, however, as Williams had hinted at retiring earlier this year. In a July interview, Williams expressed feelings of wanting to step away from AC/DC after 40 years saying, “It’s been what I’ve known…but after this tour I’m backing off of touring and recording”, as well as commenting on the weight of the changes in the band, saying “Losing Malcolm, the thing with Phil, and now with Brian, it’s a changed animal. I feel in my gut it’s the right thing.”

Cliff Williams, who has been with the band since 1977 and is known for his consistent, tight basslines, first joined on their Let There Be Rock tour. He was first referred to the band by a fellow guitarist from his previous group Bandit. AC/DC at the time was looking for a replacement for their recently fired bassist Mark Evans. His audition consisted of a mere four jam sessions, before he was officially invited to join. His first studio album with the band was Powerage which featured hits such as Rock n Roll Damnation and Riff Raff. Williams played with the band for almost 40 years, making Angus Young the only member who has been a member longer than him. In his career with the band, he has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, and the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame in 1988.

Cliff Williams played his last concert with AC/DC on September 20, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center at Philadelphia, PA, which concluded their Rock or Bust Tour. The show consisted of 25 songs, making Philadelphia’s set list the longest AC/DC has ever played. At the end of the concert, bandmate Angus Young brought Williams up to the front of the stage during the last chords of the closing track For Those About To Rock to thousands of cheering fans.