Letter from the Editor: Precedented Times

Hello dear readers,

It’s exciting to think that in under a week, Waterloo will re-open, and times will once again approach precedence. On behalf of the Iron Warrior, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to all the first and second years who are stepping foot on campus for the first time, and a happy return to everyone else.

We are planning for six or seven biweekly publications this term. The articles will be published on Mondays, starting with today.

If you wish to join our team of writers, editors, photographers, and crossword-makers, let us know at theironwarrior@gmail.com, and we will add you to our mailing list and discord server. We are always happy to see new recruits! Hopefully, with classes re-opening, we will be able to host in-person meetings (with refreshments!) very soon.

If you know of any exciting events, competitions, or clubs reopening this semester, shoot us an email at theironwarrior@gmail.com for a chance to be featured in the next biweekly letter!

Best,

Your co-EIC, Nela