Distractions Newsletter Vol. V

The Funny Bits
Crossword
Theme: Wildcard
|ACROSS
|1: unit of electrical conductance
|4: parent company of BK
|7: to stop or to end
|9: beauty and the ___
|11: black dangly insect that sting
|13: to be machine-like
|15: Yoruba metaphysical concept of one’s head
|16: March madness home to the Wildcats
|17: German heavy metal band named after lead vocalist
|18: rage
|19: Zip a doo dah
|20: Aberdeen international on the stock exchange
|21: former IOC code for Myanmar
|22: plural article in French
|23: a type of plastic
|25: 1983 movie starring Streisand
|27: first name of actor who plays Quicksilver in X-men
|29: sorts through
|31: symbolized by a lightbulb
|34: keeps your pants on
|35: organization for collaboration of post-secondary institutions in Ontario
|36: squad that Michael Jordan is part of
|37: an object or activity that is dull or uninteresting
|38: author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
|40: ___ Karenina
|41: heart, lung, pancreas, skin
|43: Nicholas, Valentine, Patrick
|45: a leg, usually a woman’s
|47: before
|48: slide into the
|49: a sound a baby makes (twice)
|52: Subreddit to ask questions
|53: sweet potato
|54: type of measles
|55: acronym for physical, socio-emotional, and cognitive growth of a child
|56: truth
|58: Counselor to Bush in 1992
|60: mass of small loose stones on a slope
|61: send money as a gift
|62: ___ with caution
|63: day before Sun.
|DOWN
|1: tale that idealizes chivalry, nobility, women, fairytales
|2: Yee
|3: from Japanese city in Kansai region
|4: to be birthed again
|5: steamed bun often filled with pork mixture
|6: what you say frustratingly when you don’t understand something even though you’ve spent hours trying to figure it out
|7: to restore to health
|8: Hamilton wrote 85 for the Federalist Papers
|9: physical structure of a human, plural
|10: rolls your car, singular
|11: British subculture originating in the 1950s which includes tailored suits, soul music, motor scooters
|12: Chuck D and DJ Lord
|13: 1966 Rolling Stones song rumored to be inspired by Linda Keith
|14: trade show in Vegas
|24: prefix for between
|26: Saturn’s largest moon
|27: to flow
|28: Commonly used abbreviation for the character Veokenks of the Dragon Ball anime series
|30: medical slang for when someone has a lot of #2
|32: long time
|33: test for lupus
|38: martial art of Ralph Macchio
|39: to make a loud and repetitive noise
|42: Old Faithful
|44: problems
|45: a sound a baby makes (twice)
|46: Quebec city home to Canada’s first lithium mine
|50: Oberlin College Equestrian Team
|51: slang for where a hockey player may have spent most of his time as a child
|57: to make a mistake
|59: pathology resulting in thrombosis in capillaries due to endothelial injury
Photo Gallery
Photo credit to Yonael Debebe
Sudoku
Notes
Contributors
Editor – Nela Jankechova
Writers – Kirsten Ehlers, Yonael Debebe
