What is the Engineering Society?

The Waterloo Engineering Society (commonly referred to as EngSoc) is the official representative body for all engineering undergraduate students at the University of Waterloo. It exists to support you academically, socially, and professionally during your time here at Waterloo. EngSoc serves its members in three main ways: representation, services, and events. You can find an overview of these points in this issue of the Iron Warrior or at engsoc.uwaterloo.ca.

EngSoc is led by an Executive team who work on your behalf and also represents your student voice to the Faculty of Engineering, the student union, external engineering groups and many more organizations. It is up to the Executive to make sure that your voice is heard and that you are getting the most out of your undergrad. The EngSoc Executive consists of the President, VP Academic, VP Student Life, VP Communications, and VP Finance. They are all introduced in this paper but as a whole the Executive are responsible for ensuring the Society runs effectively and efficiently to better serve you as engineering students.

More important than the President and the other Executive is the Engineering Society Council. Council is the group that makes all of the decisions for the Society whether that be a stance on how the engineering students feel about a given topic, or how to spend the budget each term.

Council is made up of two representatives from each on-stream class, together sharing one vote. Their job is to attend all of the council meetings (usually every other Wednesday), vote on their class’ behalf, and to bring forward any concerns their class has about their University experience. They report back to their class about what is happening within the Society, including the upcoming events and services, as well as any of the important issues that are being brought forward and collect feedback to bring back to the Executive team at the next Council. You don’t have to be a class rep to attend Council meetings; they are open to everyone and we encourage anyone interested to come out! Attending meetings is the easiest way to get involved in the Society and to stay informed on what is happening in the Society, Faculty, and University. Interested in being a class rep? The EngSoc Executive will be coming around during the first two weeks of class to run elections. Keep an eye on your email and Learn notifications so that you know what time slot the elections will be taking place. Being a class rep is a great way to get involved and gain experience within the Society!

The Society is always looking for new initiatives and improvements. So we encourage you to get involved or to just let us know what you would like to see!