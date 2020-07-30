XBOX X: Make Room for Your New Mini Fridge

Descriptions\Upgrades

Microsoft has been teasing a new console for some time now and we finally have more information. The Xbox Series X showcase event has recently revealed the upcoming games and features to expect with the console. Now, the age-old question arises: compared to the last Xbox console, will it be worth it to buy this new one?

Going through some of its features, the GPU of the Series X is twice as powerful as the Xbox One X—that’s already an upgrade for anyone who’s really interested in having amazing graphics. It also has double the frame rate and resolution; from 60 fps and 4k resolution to 120 fps and 8k resolution, respectively. Moreover, it includes 4 more GB of RAM and has 1TB SSD storage instead of the 1TB HDD that the Xbox One X has. It’s clear that Microsoft is making big upgrades to the power of this console.

Price/Release Date

Currently all information about the cost is speculative, but the price range is looking to be around $499—like what Microsoft’s competitor, Sony, will allegedly be putting the PS5 up for. The release date is also looking to be very close to that of the PS5, with Microsoft announcing it to be scheduled for the 2020 holidays.

Games and Content

Many new games are coming to the Xbox Series X including original titles like Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2. Additionally, the new Xbox will not only have backwards compatibility, but a new feature by Microsoft known as smart delivery. The way smart delivery works is that if you buy a certain game that is compatible, it will be automatically available for you on any other supported hardware. In a sense it is a type of forward compatibility, i.e. buy a compatible game on Xbox One X and have it available to you on your Series X.

Here are some of the games that were announced for the platform during their showcase event, as well as games that are confirmed to be compatible with the platform:

Halo Infinite Cyberpunk 2077 State of Decay 3 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Forza Motorsport Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Everwild Outriders Tell me Why The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Ori and the Will of the Wisps Gods and Monsters The Outer Worlds DLC Peril on Gorgon Rainbow Six Quarantine Vampire: The Masquerade –Bloodlines 2 Grounded Battlefield 6 Avowed Dying Light 2 As Dusk Falls Gothic Psychonauts 2 WRC 9 Destiny 2: Beyond Light Watch Dogs: Legion S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Bright Memory Infinite Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Dirt 5 Tetris Effect Yakuza: Like a Dragon The Gunk Scorn The Medium The Ascent New Genesis: Phantasy Star Online 2 Chorus CrossfireX Scarlet Nexus Fable Second Extinction Call to the Sea Rainbow Six Quarantine FIFA 21 Far Cry 6 Resident Evil 8 Hitman 3

Conclusion

All in all, upgrading to a Series X will allow you to experience the full potential of games. However, it’s not necessary to upgrade from an Xbox One X since all the games will be still be available to play on that console as well as through Game Pass. So, if you want a new mini fridge that runs your games at max power, then this console is right for you. But, if you’re okay with the Xbox you currently have then you’re not missing out on anything.