Distractions Newsletter Volume 4

This is the last one S20. It includes all the answers to this issue’s puzzles and last issue’s puzzles.
Crossword
Theme: Mini 2
|ACROSS
|1: Something received or given for something else
|4: An organ in a camels throat
|6: “__ a name I call myself”
|7: One of 2 main libraries on campus, looks like a microchip when seen from above
|8: Something that is strange and frightening.
|10: Acronym: originally the term was used to explain the break in the paternal line for a male
|1: Famous rock band known for Bohemian Rhapsody
|2: Acronym for a third-party certification company that was founded in 1894 in Chicago
|3: An old song, film, or television program that is still well known or popular.
|4: Abbreviation for durable medical equipment.
|5: The highest card in its suit in most card games
|9: Acronym for roleplaying
Answers to Mini Crossword in Distractions Issue Vol. III
Check it out here
Answers to Mini Crossword in Distractions Issue Vol. IV
Photo Gallery
Photo credit to Grace Irwin
Answers to Riddles from Distractions Issue Vol. III
- Map
- Fish
- Echo
Sudoku
Answers to Sudoku in Distractions Issue Vol. III
Check it out here
Answers to Sudoku in Distractions Issue Vol. IV
Notes
Contributors
Editor – Ratan Varghese
Writers – Kirsten Ehlers, Rabiya Majeed, Grace Irwin
Leave a Reply