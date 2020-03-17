Leafy Thoughts: City Trees

Gabrielle Klemt - 4B Geological

Posted on: March 17, 2020

I grew up on a street with trees. I may have lived near downtown Toronto in a small house shoeboxed

next to my neighbours, but we had a cedar tree fence with one neighbour and our other neighbour had

a giant cherry tree that hung over into our yard with fruit we were allowed to pick and eat if we got to it

before the birds. Though our street is a narrow one-way city street, most houses have trees in their

front yards and going down the street in the summer is reminiscent of a tree-lined drive in the country.

I was lucky to grow up on a street like this, not every city in Toronto and most streets in the suburbs are

not as leafy as mine, and it instilled in me a great love of city trees. Anywhere I go, no matter where in

the world, one of the main things I make note of is how physically green a city is. Are there flower urns

or sidewalk potted plants? What state are they in? Are the trees scrubby sad things dying on the

sidewalks? Are there large parks? Tree-lined boulevards? If I were a bird, how green would the city look

to me?

Waterloo ranks OK on my scale of leafy cities, and although I love it, Toronto doesn’t score super high

either. Often streets are bare of trees or the state of them is so depressing you want to pull them up to

end their misery. The trees that once graced King street in Waterloo were pulled up for the renovation

and never replaced, I remember feeling so sad watching them be cut down one by one for the sake of

“modernization”.

I have been to cities that do it right though, incorporating forest into the cityscape rather than trying to

control it, sanitize it, and keep it in tiny boxes of concrete. Whitehorse, Vancouver, and Ottawa have

struck me as particularly green cities where nature is respected rather than restrained. Considering how

important trees are for the health and sanity of city-dwellers, why is it that most cities are so bad at

being green? What makes it so hard to have healthy trees in the street or frequent greenspaces full of

trees and not just grass?

Unfortunately, part of the problem is bugs. Over the last few decades various swarms of invasive pests

have swept through our cities, claiming the lives of thousands of mature trees. Dutch elm disease,

emerald ash borer, Asian longhorn beetles, and tent caterpillars to name but a few have ravaged many

cities across Ontario and North America. It’s also expensive to plant new trees after disease sweeps

through, especially if the tree you replace it with is the next one targeted by bugs and microbes. So, why

is it that when trees are growing downtown they tend to look so sad?

It appears city budgets for tree maintenance are falling continually, and infrequent bursts of funding

every once in a blue moon doesn’t help all that much; if you’re going to put a living thing in a concrete

box it’s going to need constant care. Then again, I personally feel that if you have things growing on the

sidewalk in front of your store it’s your duty to take at least minimal care of it.

Salt from sidewalks and spray from the road is also hugely detrimental to trees. When driving down a

highway in Estonia once with the owner of a tree nursery I asked what kind of tree grows so mangled.

The person responded that the trees had been planted only a few years before and should have been

large and dominating the highway views but were instead trying to grow away from the road because

the soil there was so poisoned from winter salting.

I guess if you take anything away from reading this it should be to respect city trees when you see them

because they’re just doing their best with what we give them. You don’t need to join a volunteer crew to take care of city plants or anything but try not to pour beer on their roots or put cigarette butts in flower

urns. And if you can avoid it, for the love of trees stop salting so much in the winter!

Think and do something green and I’ll see you back here in a fortnight!