These new signs have got to goGabrielle Klemt - 4B Geological
Posted on: March 17, 2020
The other day I was going to get a coffee at the Science CnD (not all of us have class near CPH or E7), and
as I walked towards B2 a ghastly vision caught my attention. My eyes were arrested by a black and
yellow monstrosity of a “sign”. Fully three feet tall, this heinous piece of plastic was stuck to the brick
like some kind of grad-prank sticker. Unfortunately, the joke is on all of us as we are now going to have
to go about our lives looking at these god-awful posters proclaiming what building we are walking into.
Not only are they a heinous eyesore, their functionality is frankly questionable and the two feet of blank
space at the bottom of the sign does nothing to make them more useful. It could be argued, in fact, that
these are now a diving hazard, the garish colours providing a serious distraction for those weaving their
way through students on bikes or in delivery vans.
I’m not sure why we needed these signs all over campus, and I’m really not sure why we had to make
them so fugly! Our campus isn’t the nicest but sticking these on the old brick structures does not make
the buildings modern, so you can fire whatever graphic designer told you that, UW. I honestly feel
personally offended every time my eyes are assaulted by the sight of one of these posters. And they’re
everywhere! You can’t escape the things. My favourite campus view from QNC at the rock garden? It
has been completely ruined by the glimpse of black and yellow vinyl I get through the trees! The peace
and harmony of the rocks’ natural beauty is obliterated, and any calm I may once have received looking
out the windows is forever gone.
I could go on, but do I really need to? The thought of them is truly making me want to vom a little, join
the revolution against the signs! #WhereAmI #DoesntMatterStillUW
