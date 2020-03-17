These new signs have got to go

Gabrielle Klemt - 4B Geological

Posted on: March 17, 2020

The other day I was going to get a coffee at the Science CnD (not all of us have class near CPH or E7), and

as I walked towards B2 a ghastly vision caught my attention. My eyes were arrested by a black and

yellow monstrosity of a “sign”. Fully three feet tall, this heinous piece of plastic was stuck to the brick

like some kind of grad-prank sticker. Unfortunately, the joke is on all of us as we are now going to have

to go about our lives looking at these god-awful posters proclaiming what building we are walking into.

Not only are they a heinous eyesore, their functionality is frankly questionable and the two feet of blank

space at the bottom of the sign does nothing to make them more useful. It could be argued, in fact, that

these are now a diving hazard, the garish colours providing a serious distraction for those weaving their

way through students on bikes or in delivery vans.

I’m not sure why we needed these signs all over campus, and I’m really not sure why we had to make

them so fugly! Our campus isn’t the nicest but sticking these on the old brick structures does not make

the buildings modern, so you can fire whatever graphic designer told you that, UW. I honestly feel

personally offended every time my eyes are assaulted by the sight of one of these posters. And they’re

everywhere! You can’t escape the things. My favourite campus view from QNC at the rock garden? It

has been completely ruined by the glimpse of black and yellow vinyl I get through the trees! The peace

and harmony of the rocks’ natural beauty is obliterated, and any calm I may once have received looking

out the windows is forever gone.

I could go on, but do I really need to? The thought of them is truly making me want to vom a little, join

the revolution against the signs! #WhereAmI #DoesntMatterStillUW