Covid and St. Patty’s day

- All

Posted on: March 17, 2020

Lots of Students + Lots of Beer = COVID heaven

A reasonable reason not to go to Ezra this St. Patty’s Day

By: PSA Today

We all received an email from the University telling us not to attend Ezra events to celebrate the Great

Leprechaun’s birthday, or whatever the reason for St. Patty’s is. The school claims that it’s a strain on

the city of Waterloo’s resources and it makes enemies of our non-student neighbours. Here’s my

opinion on that: hogwash. How many people do you know who are legitimately harmed by St. Patty’s

every year… and how many of them would you say probably deserved it? Don’t steal someone’s

shamrock glasses, don’t act like a total fool, and you’ll probably be safe. As far as police resources go,

maybe just relax a bit for one day of the year, we’re not out here breaking car windows and lighting

couches on fire like we go to Western! It’s just a bit of good old-fashioned street partying; chill out, we

don’t drink in the road every day!

What about those neighbours? Well, honestly, they get what they paid that cheap rent for. You don’t

live in the Laurier ghetto and expect whitewashed picket fences and cleanly-mown lawns. If you live

near Ezra (or worse, on Ezra) and you’re not a student, you should maybe rethink that choice. I’m not

saying Waterloo is full of other housing options, but there certainly are better places to live. Do you

really want to be walking your child to primary school past a house that has a “Saturdays are for the

boys” flag in the window and one of those “Chainsaw lives here” posters? Of course not, no parent

wants to hear their six-year-old say “Daddy, who is Chainsaw?”; they’re too young to understand the

university mentality and you’re frankly probably too old to get it!

Now that we’ve established that I’m firmly against the establishment on the topic of Ezra parties, what is

this article about? Well unfortunately this little virus has been taking over the world and everyone

seems to be taking it pretty seriously. Look, I’m not a sickly person but my summer vacation plans are

being interrupted and I might have to write take-home exams, things don’t look so nice right now. My

warning is this: stay away from Ezra on St. Patty’s day. Yes, I know this article comes out after St.

Patrick’s weekend, but nevertheless I’m making the plea.

Don’t give COVID the chance to slip into your Corona you just shared with that cute stranger down the

hall. Don’t take that sick Snapchat with the three-story beer funnel that 400 other people have also put

their mouths on. Don’t sit on peoples’ shoulders. Don’t rub shoulders. Don’t step on the same dirt as

other students. We’re all dirty balls of viruses and pathogens and bacteria, none of us washes our hands

for more than 10 seconds, none of us uses enough hand sanitizer, and 90% of us think wearing a blue

face mask is scarier than inhaling vape smoke (and we still don’t know what the effects of that are…

scary).

Stay home, stay safe, stay away from other people, don’t touch your face.

This has been a PSA from the Iron Warrior.