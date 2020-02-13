EngSoc President -

Posted on: February 13, 2020

Happy Winter term everyone! My name is Delainey and I am proud to be your A-Soc President. With this being my first on-term of my presidency I am looking forward to rolling out some new initiatives and continuing to steer the direction of the Engineering Society in a way to continuously better the Engineering student experience. To encourage a broader sense of community within engineering EngSoc is running a term long SCUNT, there are 5 purple hard hats on the line and a broad list of tasks so find a group of friends and check out bit.ly/W20SCUNT for the full list and description. My mental health advocacy team and I are also currently working on advocating for mental health training for staff and professors in the engineering faculty and would like to hear your feedback! If you can please take two minutes to fill out this survey we will be able to better understand your needs which will improve our overall advocacy efforts: bit.ly/UWEngMH

With the changes that have been made to Waterloo’s opt-out system, I am also working on developing a fee payment verification plan to help EngSoc respond on the front end so that we can continue to support the back-end operations that make everything we do possible. Many people only see the front end of what EngSoc is up to such as different events we are running, services available in the EngSoc office, or enjoying a visit to the CnD. However, none of this would be possible without all the behind the scenes work that our amazing volunteers and staff put in.I hope that you are having a groovy start to your term and if you ever want to talk, have any feedback for EngSoc, or are looking for more ways to get involved in different parts of the community please reach out! You can reach me at president.a@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca or stop by the EngSoc Office in CPH 1327.