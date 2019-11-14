Aquadrone Design Team Interview

Akanksha Joshi - 2A Biomedical

Posted on: November 14, 2019

Aquadrone is a student-run design team that is currently working on the design and development of a fully autonomous underwater vehicle. The team was formed in early 2019 by a group of engineering students, and will be competing in the AUVSI RoboSub Competition in San Diego, California in the summer of 2020. One of the team members was kind enough to provide answers to some of our questions.

Q: What is Aquadrone?

A: Aquadrone is a student-run design team developing an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle for RoboSub competition.

Q: What makes Aquadrone Unique?

A: a. We’re designing for competitions, so we have clear end goals, organized schedules, and good team communication; b. We face unique challenges like waterproofing and fluid dynamics, and we also have no past competition experiences, so this is our first time.

Q: What are you currently working on?

A: I am in the mechanical sub team responsible for the manipulator arm design. Specifically, I worked on the adaptive finger design, adopting and modifying existing industrial models to suit our needs. Currently the mechanical design part is pretty much finished for this revision and we are mainly focusing on analysis, sourcing and assembly.

Q: What’s an advantage to joining a new design team?

A: There are lots of opportunities to learn, as long as you are willing to put in the effort.

Q: How can someone interested join?

A: Apply on our website: https://www.waterlooaquadrone.com/