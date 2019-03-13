Have You Been keeping Up with the Kardashians?

Mridu Walia - Mechanical

Posted on: March 13, 2019

In case you missed it, a lot of drama has gone down in the Kardashian-Jenner household in the last few weeks, allow me to bring you up to speed. Tristan Thompson (27), the famous Canadian professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, has been implicated in a rumour about cheating on his girlfriend,Khloé Kardashian, who is also the mother of his daughter (True).

What made this news even more scandalous is the fact that he is said to have cheated on Khloé with Jordyn Woods, who is considered family to the Kardashian clan. According to TMZ and E! News, Tristan, Jordyn and a couple of mutual friends met up with Drake and his crew. Sources have reported that they two were “definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty”. Later that evening, Tristan invited Jordyn and a few other guests to an exclusive afterparty at his house where no phones were allowed. Sources for US Weekly reported that the two were spotted making out and were “all over each other”. Jordyn Woods (21) who is best friends with Khloe’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, has been featured on the TV show “Life of Kylie”. Khloé Kardashian was influential in giving Jordyn’s career as a model a head start, when she hired her to model for her denim-apparel brand Good American. She also collaborated with Kylie Jenner in launching their makeup line KYLIE X JORDYN under Kylie Cosmetics on September 21, 2018. Jordyn was also one of the models featured in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 Campaign.

The headlines started emerging on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after the rumour about Tristan cheating on Khloé surfaced. Following the rumours, Jordyn was cyber-bullied for weeks, she also “moved out” of Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles to go live with her mom. Jordyn finally appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk on Friday, March 1, 2019 to share her side of the story and address the infidelity scandal. According to Jordyn, she had dinner with some friends on February 17 and went to a bar party after dinner. Following that, they were on their way to a house party when Jordyn realized the afterparty was at Tristan’s house. She said at the moment she felt okay about it because she thought it would be a “safe environment”, however, later she told Jada that she realizes now “I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn’t even have been there”.

Jordyn did not deny that she was partying at his place till 6 in the morning and realized she needed to go home. In the interview, she denied ever having slept with Tristan, but she said Tristan kissed her when she was leaving the party. During the interview, Jada asked her if she felt responsible for Khloé and Tristan splitting up, to which Jordyn replied, “I know I am not the reason that Tristan and Khloé are not together. This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that, but I know I’m not the reason”. Jordyn said she has been trying to make amends with Khloé and is willing to be put up to a lie-detector test to prove she is speaking the truth.

After watching Jordyn’s interview on the Red Table Talk, Khloé tweeted and called her out for “lying” and said she is the reason her family broke up. She received a lot of black lash following that tweet from her fans as well as followers. Many people believe the conspiracy theory that has been circling around that the whole cheating scandal is actually fake and was orchestrated by the Kardashian family as a way to promote the new season of the popular TV series “Keeping up with the Kardashians” returning in March. Kim Kardashian came to her sister’s defense when a Twitter user alleged that the scandal was fake because Khloé attended a public event the very next day. Kim tweeted “This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter”. Khloé is taking her “time to heal” and is just focusing on her daughter True. Even though she has split up with Tristan and purged his pictures from her Instagram, she is reportedly trying to work out a way to co-parent her daughter with him because regardless of what happened with her, she wants True to have a loving relationship with both her parents.