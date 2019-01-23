Waterloo Wins Big at OEC!!

Grant Mitchell - VP Communications

Posted on: February 6, 2019

Congratulations on making it this far through the term. Can you believe we’re already a third of the way through the term?

First off, let’s start by saying that Waterloo Engineers are the best! Our teams cleaned up at the Ontario Engineering Competition two weeks ago taking home a number of awards. Our teams placed 1st and 3rd in the Innovative Design as well as earning the Sanford Fleming Foundation Social Awareness Award. Our teams also won 1st and 3rd in Senior Design and one of our Junior Design teams took 2nd place. That means we will be sending 3 teams to the Canadian Engineering Competition located here at the University of Waterloo in March. Please wish them all luck as they go on to compete against the best teams in Canada and hopefully win big once again.

On that note, the Canadian Engineering Competition is coming to Waterloo this March! I highly encourage everyone to look out for calls for volunteers for the competition. It’s going to be an awesome event and it’s a great opportunity to meet engineers from across the country and expand your network. Volunteering in any capacity promises to be a lot of fun!

Switching gears now, has anyone else noticed that the Engineering Society has no LCD screens and no advertising boards in E7? Well some of you did and boy did I hear about it. This term, one of my goals is to change that and I need your help. Do you spend a lot of time in E7, know where students like to hangout, or have a master plan for E7? Let me know, these poster boards and LCDs are how we reach out to you, so I’d love to know where the best place is to do just that. If you have suggestions please feel free to come by CPH 1327 or drop me a line at vpcomm.b@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca.