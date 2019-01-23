Oh, What a Fall it has Been!

Grant Mitchell -

Posted on: January 23, 2019

Hey there everybody! Welcome back to another awesome B-Society term. I’m Grant Mitchell

and I’ll be your Vice President for the next 4 months (the last 4 of my 16-month term). Now,

lets get into what I’ve been up to for the last 4 months.

This past fall term was an incredibly busy term in the VP Communications portfolio. A large part

of my job is representing all of you to the Engineering Student Societies Council of Ontario

(ESSCO) and the Canadian Federation of Engineering Students (CFES). You can think of these

like our own Engineering Society just on the Provincial and National scale respectively and this

term, both groups had lots going on.

To start off, we sent Katie (President) and myself to the President’s Meetings for both ESSCO

and CFES this past term. President’s meetings are an opportunity for VP Externals from all over

Ontario and Canada to get together to make decisions about the future of the societies and

exchange ideas. If you want to know more about what went on at PM, please feel free to reach

out to me.

We also sent delegates to the Professional Engineers of Ontario Student Conference. This

conference is run by ESSCO and its all about making the transition from being a student to

becoming an EIT and eventually getting your P.Eng. It’s a conference that is especially

applicable to all of you 3 rd years who will be graduating in 2020, but any level of engineer can

benefit from attending and I encourage everyone to apply next fall term.

Next came the Conference on Diversity in Engineering in November. This conference is all about

promoting and developing diversity in all forms in engineering through collaboration and

education. It’s an incredible opportunity to learn about all different facets of diversity and how

we can apply basic concepts to our own lives to make everyone’s lives better. CDE also serves

as meeting time for members schools of Engiqueers Canada.

No, last but not least, we sent a team to CFES Congress which is another General Meeting of

the CFES. It’s a week-long conference bringing students from across Canada together to share

ideas and network. It’s also where VP Externals meet to discuss the future direction and

initiatives that the CFES will take.

This fall term has been busy, but its been a great time. I highly encourage everyone to check out

the Engineering Society site and lookout for the reports outlining what all of our delegates did

at each conference. Keep your eyes out for applications in the future if you want to attend a

conference.

As always please feel free to reach out to me with any questions you might have. Stop by the

EngSoc Office or email me at vpcomm.b@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca.