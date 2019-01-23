New Term; New Goals

Michael Beauchemin -

Posted on: January 23, 2019

Hello folks, and welcome back for a final round of Michael Beauchemin, VP Finance. This term, there are a lot of exciting things coming and I am definitely planning on going out with a bang! First thing’s first:

RidgidWare Grand Opening: January 29th (11:00 – 13:00).

RidgidWare is now OPEN in E7!!! It is just across the hall from the new E7 C&D, in E7 1419. Our regular hours of operation are Mondays and Wednesdays-Saturdays 13:00 – 18:00. The E7 RidgidWare represents the culmination of more than a year of work from Katie and I and we’re super proud to see it take off like this! We now have a tool loan program (electrical and mechanical kits, screwdrivers, saws, hammers, clamps, etc…), mechanical hardware (screws, nuts, bolts, washers…), material for laser cutting, and much, much more! We’re working on getting our stock online, so expect that to happen soonish.

Now that that’s out of the way, I can get on with my regular stuff. Coverall sales are happening this week on January 22nd, 24th, and 25th, and on the 22nd, I will also be running an EngSoc Financial Literacy workshop (geared more towards understanding student organization finances than personal). I can also affirm to you that the fundraising for The Trevor Project has resulted in a cheque to the value of $2,747 being issued and sent to the charity. I’d like to thank everyone again for the amazing work you did to fundraise that amount.

My initiatives this term include a Run Your Own Event idea, P**5 Revamp, the Tool Loan Program in RidgidWare, Fourth Year Fridays, and bringing new policy to the Engineering Society. This last is to make note of what Katie and I learned in the negotiation process for RidgidWare and protect the Society in the future during negotiations. For Run Your Own Event I will be co-developing a framework for evaluating student ideas as events in partnership with Ashley, your VP Student Life. The P**5 Revamp is long overdue and is intended to simplify a complex system and make it work for you. Fourth Year Fridays is a continuation of my goal from this time last year and it’s to thank the Fourth Years for all the hard work and dedication they have shown over the past 4+ years of their degree. It will take the form of licensing POETS as the beginning of each pubcrawl (except the first and the IRS crawl), and partnering with Board Games, to bring POETS some life in this deadest of seasons. If you or your class is interested in decorating POETS for one of these Fourth Year Friday days, please get in touch with me at vpfinance.b@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca

Until next time! Michael, Signing Off!