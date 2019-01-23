New Year, Same Me (Honestly, Who Sticks to Resolutions?!)

Ashley Clark -

Posted on: January 23, 2019

Here we go Winter 2019! We are back in action and ready to run some amazing events! If you’re new

here, hi! I’m Ashley, the VP Student Life for B-Society. I hope that you had a great holiday break, and

even more so that you’re happy to be back on campus.

We have a lot of great events planned for this term, including some classics such as Coffee House and

TalEng, some brand new events like Fingerpainting Night, and a twist on an old favorite! The Engineering

Society is excited to announce that we will be holding our termly Semi Formal dance as a joint event

with AHS, so keep an eye out for ticket sales to start in February for one of the biggest events of the

term!

In the upcoming weeks we have a very full schedule, including a Mocktail Making Workshop on January

23 rd , Fingerpainting Night on January 24 th , Coffee House on January 30 th and TalEng on February 1 st ! All of

the details for these events are available on our Facebook page, as well as the EngSoc website.

School can be fun while seeing friends and socializing, but we also know that homework, projects and

studying for exams bring a lot of stress with them. This term we also focus on mental health, bringing

you events such as Puppies in POETS around midterm and final seasons, and Post Secret twice through

the term as well.

In addition, I am always looking for more feedback on the events that are run by the Engineering

Society, so feel free to reach out to me via email (vpstudentlife.b@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca) to give

feedback and ideas about events! I am also available in the EngSoc Office (CPH 1327) most days at lunch

from 11:30am-12:30pm.

Finally, if you’re in need of some good music that makes you forget about winter I highly recommend

the new Imagine Dragons album Origins.

Let’s make this an amazing term!