New Year, Same Me (Honestly, Who Sticks to Resolutions?!)Ashley Clark -
Posted on: January 23, 2019
- Choose Font:
- Sans Serif
- Serif
Here we go Winter 2019! We are back in action and ready to run some amazing events! If you’re new
here, hi! I’m Ashley, the VP Student Life for B-Society. I hope that you had a great holiday break, and
even more so that you’re happy to be back on campus.
We have a lot of great events planned for this term, including some classics such as Coffee House and
TalEng, some brand new events like Fingerpainting Night, and a twist on an old favorite! The Engineering
Society is excited to announce that we will be holding our termly Semi Formal dance as a joint event
with AHS, so keep an eye out for ticket sales to start in February for one of the biggest events of the
term!
In the upcoming weeks we have a very full schedule, including a Mocktail Making Workshop on January
23 rd , Fingerpainting Night on January 24 th , Coffee House on January 30 th and TalEng on February 1 st ! All of
the details for these events are available on our Facebook page, as well as the EngSoc website.
School can be fun while seeing friends and socializing, but we also know that homework, projects and
studying for exams bring a lot of stress with them. This term we also focus on mental health, bringing
you events such as Puppies in POETS around midterm and final seasons, and Post Secret twice through
the term as well.
In addition, I am always looking for more feedback on the events that are run by the Engineering
Society, so feel free to reach out to me via email (vpstudentlife.b@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca) to give
feedback and ideas about events! I am also available in the EngSoc Office (CPH 1327) most days at lunch
from 11:30am-12:30pm.
Finally, if you’re in need of some good music that makes you forget about winter I highly recommend
the new Imagine Dragons album Origins.
Let’s make this an amazing term!
There are no comments yet, add one below.