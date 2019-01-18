PCP (Point) – New Year’s Resolutions Should Start in February

Gabrielle Klemt - 3B Geological

Posted on: January 23, 2019

Have you ever found yourself totally terrified of December 31 st ? Paralyzed by the prospect of another

New Year’s Eve party where people will be talking about “new year new me”? Have you ever dreaded

the next day when everyone’s favourite question becomes “What’s your new year’s resolution?”? If you

haven’t, you should, and if you have, you know the reality of resolutions only too well.

Sure, it’s nice to change something or decide to focus on something new to improve your health or

mental well being in the new year; but you don’t need the pressure of doing it when you’re grumpy,

hungover, and still eating leftover Christmas chocolate! Save the self-improvement for when you’ve had

time to really settle into the new year. Try it on for a month, see how it feels, get a taste for what you

might actually want to do differently now that you’re on the other side of the countdown. Resolutions

are like fine wine my friends; the longer you ruminate on them the better they will be when you actually

start them. Of course, you do have to eventually start them and I am telling you the time to do that is

February 1. A month-old bottle of wine may be nasty, but it’s a hell of a lot better than the smashed

grapes you put in a bottle last night at midnight and took a swig of the next morning. (Did I take that

analogy too far?)

No doubt you’ve heard the stat that most people give up on resolutions by February. This is no

coincidence. Starting a workout regime when you haven’t left your couch for a week because it was the

Holidays is the anithesis of fun. Wait until you get back to work or school and you start feeling sad,

alone, and left out working at a desk all day or working on assignments at 3AM – now that is a real

motivator to get yourself to some cycle classes and find your Soul.

Starting anything in January is brutal, not least because it’s always dark and cold out – spring feels like

100 years away. I have no motivation to eat healthy and exercise when I can live in bulky sweaters and

coats, but by February I’m starting to remember that reading week is coming up, and suddenly spring

will be on us like a lichen on a rock – you don’t notice it and then it’s everywhere and you’re the only

one not wearing shorts to class. February is, as my high school conductor used to say during concert

season, Crunch Time. If you’re going to start it has to be February or it’ll never happen; and there’s

nothing engineers love more than working under pressure.

Want more facts? Still not convinced? January is a full 2-3 days longer than February, but if you’re still

going strong on your February resolution by March, you can still say you’ve been doing it for a month!

January is the worst time to join any new venture, because undoubtedly there are a billion other people

who have resolved the same thing as you who will be killing your vibe. Have you been to CIF recently? I

haven’t because I’m waiting until February when all the January starters have stopped coming and I can

teach myself how to use a dumbbell without 40 other people waiting to use it after me.

People might try telling you that you’re doing new years wrong by starting your resolutions in February,

but you can just remark that they obviously already gave up on their resolution to keep their noses out

of other peoples’ business, and walk away. You’re better than them. Or at least you will be by the time

February rolls around.