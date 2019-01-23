Seals invade Roddickton, NewfoundlandMridu Walia - Mechanical
Posted on: January 23, 2019
Roddickton is a town on the eastern side of the Great Northern Peninsula in Newfoundland,
Canada. It is a relatively small town with a population of approximately 1000 people
according to the census profile in 2016. On January 4th, 2019, the town was invaded and overrun by
herds of stranded harp seals crawling on the roads, driveways, in the parking lots etc.
Harp seals are commonly found in these three regions: the Greenland Sea, White sea and
Newfoundland in Canada. These seals spend most of their time swimming in the water and
resurface only to get dry and warm, mate and give birth. Residents report that the sightings
began around the time of Christmas last year and but have increased progressively over the
last week.
Naturally, this is causing the residents of Roddickton a great deal of inconvenience and
disturbance. Since it is illegal to touch marine animals according to National regulations,
residents find themselves unable to help out these stranded seals. As a result, they have to
watch them suffer and starve. Some facts about harp seals include that they can store
sufficient fat in blubber layer (thick layer of fat under the skin of all marine animals) allowing
them to last for extended periods of time without eating. Authorities have confirmed that
two seals were struck by cars and killed on Tuesday, 8 January 2019. The grey coat of the
seals acts like camouflage on the roads and this has unfortunately led to accidents.
The reasons for the seals to be onshore are pretty straightforward. Harp seals migrate south
from the Arctic every winter. Therefore, they come ashore the coast early during the season
when there is still a little ice. However, the water freezes behind them and thus the seals
get disoriented and confused and often end up finding their way to land. Scientists describe
another reason could be global warming, which leads to the thinning of ice due to climate
change, causing the seals to move closer to the land, to get warm or mate, when there is
less ice on the coast and end up getting stranded.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) took to Twitter to reassure the residents of
Roddickton that they are working with the communities and authorities to monitor the
situation and actively working on relocating the seals to local waters. They also reminded
the public that it is both illegal and dangerous to try and approach or attempt to capture
marine animals.
