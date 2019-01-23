Seals invade Roddickton, Newfoundland

Roddickton is a town on the eastern side of the Great Northern Peninsula in Newfoundland,

Canada. It is a relatively small town with a population of approximately 1000 people

according to the census profile in 2016. On January 4th, 2019, the town was invaded and overrun by

herds of stranded harp seals crawling on the roads, driveways, in the parking lots etc.

Harp seals are commonly found in these three regions: the Greenland Sea, White sea and

Newfoundland in Canada. These seals spend most of their time swimming in the water and

resurface only to get dry and warm, mate and give birth. Residents report that the sightings

began around the time of Christmas last year and but have increased progressively over the

last week.

Naturally, this is causing the residents of Roddickton a great deal of inconvenience and

disturbance. Since it is illegal to touch marine animals according to National regulations,

residents find themselves unable to help out these stranded seals. As a result, they have to

watch them suffer and starve. Some facts about harp seals include that they can store

sufficient fat in blubber layer (thick layer of fat under the skin of all marine animals) allowing

them to last for extended periods of time without eating. Authorities have confirmed that

two seals were struck by cars and killed on Tuesday, 8 January 2019. The grey coat of the

seals acts like camouflage on the roads and this has unfortunately led to accidents.

The reasons for the seals to be onshore are pretty straightforward. Harp seals migrate south

from the Arctic every winter. Therefore, they come ashore the coast early during the season

when there is still a little ice. However, the water freezes behind them and thus the seals

get disoriented and confused and often end up finding their way to land. Scientists describe

another reason could be global warming, which leads to the thinning of ice due to climate

change, causing the seals to move closer to the land, to get warm or mate, when there is

less ice on the coast and end up getting stranded.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) took to Twitter to reassure the residents of

Roddickton that they are working with the communities and authorities to monitor the

situation and actively working on relocating the seals to local waters. They also reminded

the public that it is both illegal and dangerous to try and approach or attempt to capture

marine animals.