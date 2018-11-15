n Reasons to Work for a Newspaper that Doesn’t Steal Money from StudentsPart-Time mathNEWS Writer - 8A Architectural Engineering
Posted on: November 28, 2018
*** The Tin Soldier is intended to be a humorous and entertaining look at issues and events at the University of Waterloo. As such articles should not be taken to represent real events or opinions, and they should not be associated with the University of Waterloo staff or administration in any way. Any similarities to real world events, people or corporations is purely coincidental – or non-coincidental but meant in an entirely joking manner.***
- You’re not stealing money from students
- People don’t complain to you about stealing their money every term
- People actually read your newspaper
- People actually know you’re a newspaper and not an entity made up to steal money
- You can write interesting articles
- You get to write articles about things people care about
- You don’t write about the 18th gender equality event that’s occurring this week
- You learn to manage finances
- You make do with a quality publication at a fraction of the cost
- You don’t need to sell out to weed companies for poorly designed ads
- You’re surrounded by people that are genuinely interested in what they write
- You don’t get emailed every weekend about events that no other reporter wants to cover
- You actually get taken off the mailing list when you request it
- Your office is in a more convenient and accessible location
- You represent an actual, 100% real faculty
- You don’t have to pretend to know what racialized actually means
- You can joke about any topic and not worry about people getting offended
