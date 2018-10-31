The Carbon Tax Saga Continues…

Kirsten Ehlers - 1A Biomedical Engineering

Posted on: November 14, 2018

I’ve been following this carbon tax story for a while. Honestly, it was starting to seem a little repetitive. Throw in an argument about environment, another about business and then multiply that tenfold. However, a new development occurred last week, not in the progress of resolving this conflict (at this rate, it seems like that will never happen), but rather in the public perception of this whole mess. So this issue, let’s look at another perspective of the carbon tax debate.

Last week, Maclean’s released their December cover with the headline: “The resistance” below five white guys in suits. This is not the first image that comes to mind when one hears “resistance”. Now if you haven’t taken a look at the memes that were made as a result of this cover, I would highly recommend.

But that’s not the point.

Now this carbon tax debate is being perceived as a battle between Trudeau and Jason Kenney, leader of United Conservative Party in Alberta, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. It’s almost cartoonish, similar to the portrayal of American politics these days.

However, the cover may actually hurt public perception of the Conservative party. Jim Farney, a political science professor at the university of Regina, pointed out, in an interview with CTV news that Maclean’s may have intentionally portrayed the conservative party to represent the lack of diversity in the party [1]. This may hurt the Conservatives chances in more diverse communities come election time.

